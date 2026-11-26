Unless you've been living under a rock for multiple decades, you've probably heard of "The Hunger Games." Written by Suzanne Collins, this hybrid of "Battle Royale" and reality television hit shelves in 2008 and introduced readers around the world to Katniss Everdeen, a young woman trying to support her family with illegal game hunting in the deeply impoverished District 12 of a reformed North America known as Panem. When Katniss' beloved younger sister Primrose is chosen, or "reaped," via a random lottery to participate in the annual Games (where two "tributes" from all 12 districts are forced to compete to the death on live television until one victor emerges), Katniss volunteers as tribute, and her time as a Hunger Games participant begins.

"The Hunger Games" kicked off the property of the same name and was followed by sequels "Catching Fire" and "Mockingjay," released in 2009 and 2010. Naturally, a "Hunger Games" film franchise followed in 2012 and spawned four blockbusters. ("Mockingjay" got split into two parts, something that director Francis Lawrence regrets.) Then, in 2020, Collins released her first literary "Hunger Games" prequel, "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" — which centers on the origin story of future Panem president Coriolanus Snow — and five years later, we got "Sunrise on the Reaping," which explains precisely how Katniss' eventual friend and mentor (and her fellow District 12 victor) Haymitch Abernathy won his Games.

If you've already read all of the "Hunger Games" books and seen all the movies (including the pretty great movie version of "Sunrise on the Reaping," which is now out in theaters), what should you check out next? From dystopian classics to other YA favorites, we've got some ideas.