There are plenty of great neo-Western movies out there, and if the Netflix viewership for Jessica Chastain's "Heartland" is anything to go by, we just got another one. The Oscar-winner stars in the film as Misty Jones, a reclusive country singer who comes out of hiding after her niece goes missing. Now, it appears folks didn't get enough of Chastain when she went full Pennywise in the lackluster horror flick "Other Mommy" earlier this fall, as Netflix subscribers have been streaming her mystery thriller neo-Western in earnest. Indeed, "Heartland" has been in the Netflix top 10 for almost two weeks (per viewership tracker FlixPatrol) — and not just in the United States.

"Heartland" is written and directed by Shana Feste, whose last project was the Prime Video supernatural horror film "Run Sweetheart Run." Prior to that, Feste made her directorial debut with 2009's "The Greatest" before helming the 2010 music drama "Country Strong." That one starred Gwynyth Paltrow as a recovering alcoholic country singer, and with "Heartland," Feste once again gives us a hard drinkin' songstress with a self-destructive streak. This time, however, she's out for justice.

Chastain's Misty Jones, as it were, is a former country music legend who's led a secluded life in Georgia ever since leaving her singing career behind. But when her niece Charlie Heart (Carter Faith) disappears, the so-called "Queen of Mean" returns to Nashville, Tennessee, to uncover the truth about what happened. But as she embarks on her quest, she uncovers a side of the city she's never seen and is forced to confront her past. Sounds alright, doesn't it? Well, Netflixers are absolutely loving Chastain's quest for justice.