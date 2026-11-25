Jessica Chastain's 2026 Neo-Western Is A Surprise Streaming Hit On Netflix
There are plenty of great neo-Western movies out there, and if the Netflix viewership for Jessica Chastain's "Heartland" is anything to go by, we just got another one. The Oscar-winner stars in the film as Misty Jones, a reclusive country singer who comes out of hiding after her niece goes missing. Now, it appears folks didn't get enough of Chastain when she went full Pennywise in the lackluster horror flick "Other Mommy" earlier this fall, as Netflix subscribers have been streaming her mystery thriller neo-Western in earnest. Indeed, "Heartland" has been in the Netflix top 10 for almost two weeks (per viewership tracker FlixPatrol) — and not just in the United States.
"Heartland" is written and directed by Shana Feste, whose last project was the Prime Video supernatural horror film "Run Sweetheart Run." Prior to that, Feste made her directorial debut with 2009's "The Greatest" before helming the 2010 music drama "Country Strong." That one starred Gwynyth Paltrow as a recovering alcoholic country singer, and with "Heartland," Feste once again gives us a hard drinkin' songstress with a self-destructive streak. This time, however, she's out for justice.
Chastain's Misty Jones, as it were, is a former country music legend who's led a secluded life in Georgia ever since leaving her singing career behind. But when her niece Charlie Heart (Carter Faith) disappears, the so-called "Queen of Mean" returns to Nashville, Tennessee, to uncover the truth about what happened. But as she embarks on her quest, she uncovers a side of the city she's never seen and is forced to confront her past. Sounds alright, doesn't it? Well, Netflixers are absolutely loving Chastain's quest for justice.
Netflixers can't get enough of Jessica Chastain's vengeful country singer in Heartland
"Heartland" is a strange mix of mystery thriller and noir scored by a country soundtrack that features original music from Carter Faith, who also happens to be a real-life country music star. Shana Feste appears to have taken some cues from a number of Taylor Sheridan shows in that regard, which has proven out to have been a wise move — at least, if the Netflix viewing figures are anything to go by.
"Heartland" hit Netflix on November 13, 2026, and became an instant hit. The film debuted at the top of the English movie list with 7.3 million views, finishing its first week at number two on the global movies charts with 14.8 million views. Since then it's been smooth sailing for "Heartland," according to FlixPatrol.
In point of fact, the film has remained in the top 10 in the United States for the last 10 days, hovering around the number one and two spots before dropping to number five on November 22, 2026, and number six as of November 24. But that's just part of the story, as "Heartland" is also a global hit. The film was a top 10 movie in 89 countries during the week of November 11 to November 22, 2026, and is still charting in 78 countries at the time of writing. It even hit number one in Australia and New Zealand in its second week on Netflix. All in all, then, that's a pretty good showing for "Heartland," which otherwise received mixed reviews from critics.
Is Heartland worth watching?
Writer/director Shana Feste told Texas Monthly that her aim with "Heartland" was to subvert established norms of the thriller, crime, and action genres. "We have this very established cinematic tradition of celebrating damaged men," she noted. "But we are not so generous with our female characters." Feste went on to describe the experience of creating Misty Jones as "incredibly freeing," due to the fact this was a character "that did not organize her life around being liked or desired." That certainly makes for a compelling protagonist in the film, and Jessica Chastain does a solid job of rendering the "Queen of Mean" in all her damaged glory.
Sadly, that only amounted to a less than impressive 56% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is five percentage points higher than the audience score. David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter couldn't help himself when he described Feste's latest as "Country Weak," echoing the sentiments of The Guardian's Adrian Horton (who opined that "Heartland" "seems more destined for background music than a hit"). Nick Schager of The Daily Beast, on the other hand, thought the film managed to "offset its predictability with knockabout ferocity," and William Bibbiani of TheWrap liked it enough to hope it becomes "the first in a long, long series." With the viewership being what it is, that might just turn out to be the case.
"Heartland" might not be the best thriller Netflix has to offer, then. But it's not without its charms and comes with the Netflix audience seal of approval.