In the land of Mordor, where the spoilers lie. This article covers major plot details from the Season 3 finale of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

How's that for a red herring? "The Rings of Power" Season 3 seemed to confirm one of the biggest fan-theories around: that Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), the sulky Southlander with an odd tendency to gravitate towards darkness, was well on his way to becoming one of the fearsome Nazgnagôl. The presumption among many has been that he wouldn't merely be a Ring Servant of Sauron (Charlie Vickers), in fact, but the greatest of them all, i.e. the Witch-king. The finale, however, decided to introduce a late contender for that dubious crown. Ever an agent of chaos, Sauron gifts one of his rings to the Dark Wizard Pallando (Ciarán Hinds) and even dubs him as "the greatest of the Nine — a Witch-king no man can slay." Case closed, right? Wrong!

Late in the episode, Pallando successfully turns away from the dark side (thanks to the good-natured urgings of Daniel Weyman's Gandalf, of course) and rejects all the seductive offers that come with Sauron's ring ... but sacrifices his life to save his "old friend." This shocking death resolves one storyline while adding all sorts of question marks to another. As Gandalf makes his way westward with merry ol' Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear), that appears to close the book on the action in Rhûn. At the same time, however, we're still left wondering about where, exactly, Theo fits into all this mess. Is he merely meant to be one of the lower-ranked members of the Ringwraiths, doomed to forever take orders (and abuse) from his Dark Lord? Or is he still a Witch-king in the making?

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