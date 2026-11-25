The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3's Shocking Death Leaves Its Biggest Question Unanswered
In the land of Mordor, where the spoilers lie. This article covers major plot details from the Season 3 finale of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
How's that for a red herring? "The Rings of Power" Season 3 seemed to confirm one of the biggest fan-theories around: that Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), the sulky Southlander with an odd tendency to gravitate towards darkness, was well on his way to becoming one of the fearsome Nazgnagôl. The presumption among many has been that he wouldn't merely be a Ring Servant of Sauron (Charlie Vickers), in fact, but the greatest of them all, i.e. the Witch-king. The finale, however, decided to introduce a late contender for that dubious crown. Ever an agent of chaos, Sauron gifts one of his rings to the Dark Wizard Pallando (Ciarán Hinds) and even dubs him as "the greatest of the Nine — a Witch-king no man can slay." Case closed, right? Wrong!
Late in the episode, Pallando successfully turns away from the dark side (thanks to the good-natured urgings of Daniel Weyman's Gandalf, of course) and rejects all the seductive offers that come with Sauron's ring ... but sacrifices his life to save his "old friend." This shocking death resolves one storyline while adding all sorts of question marks to another. As Gandalf makes his way westward with merry ol' Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear), that appears to close the book on the action in Rhûn. At the same time, however, we're still left wondering about where, exactly, Theo fits into all this mess. Is he merely meant to be one of the lower-ranked members of the Ringwraiths, doomed to forever take orders (and abuse) from his Dark Lord? Or is he still a Witch-king in the making?
Let's discuss below!
RIP to the Dark Wizard of The Rings of Power, we hardly knew ya
Did anyone expect Pallando's arc to end quite like this? The former Blue Wizard who murdered his own friend Alatar may not have seemed like the most obvious candidate for redemption, but Gandalf manages to pull him back from the brink just in time to help save the day and lessen Sauron's forces significantly. Unfortunately, he succumbs to his wound inflicted by the Nazgnagôl known as Khamûl (Zubin Varla) and passes away dramatically — complete with the stunning visual of his spirit actually departing his body and making its way west, well beyond the sight of mere mortals. Despite seemingly paralleling the storyline of the white wizard Saruman's downfall (played by Christopher Lee in Peter Jackson's Middle-earth films), Pallando rewrites his own ending.
It puts a fitting and satisfying enough bow on a subplot that had finally run out of juice. It's just not that the empty wastelands of Rhûn are visually boring, the action far too removed from the rest of Middle-earth to feel all that urgent (no matter how many hundreds of thousands of enemies live there), and the tone just a little too close to "Harry Potter" for our liking. It's all of that, plus the fact that this prolonged showdown with Pallando prevented Gandalf from ever interacting with the rest of our main heroes. It's long past time for our favorite wizard to cross paths with the likes of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) and finally feel like an integral member of this story, and now, he's finally free to do so.
Either way, RIP Pallando, the most gloriously bearded wizard in all of Middle-earth (and with an attitude to match).
As for Theo, will the real Witch-king of The Rings of Power please stand up?
Speaking of subplots without much juice, well, there's no nice way to say this: Theo, we are officially done with your nonsense. Barely one episode after coming oh-so-close to rejecting Sauron's offer and proving that the Men of Middle-earth still have some genuine fight left in them, our unconvincing antagonist begins the finale right back by Sauron's side after failing to destroy his ring. Still, even that wouldn't be so bad if we at least received some clarity regarding this whole Witch-king business. With Pallando out of the picture and Khamûl seemingly dead (although, in fairness, we never see his body after he's thrown out of Sauron's tower of Barad-dûr), well, Theo's pretty much the leading contender by default, no?
Well, it's more complicated than that. Theo's first real interaction with Sauron in the finale is as the deliverer of bad news, informing his Dark Lord that half their army has deserted following Pallando's death and (presumably) the breaking of the spell he had cast upon them. And, as you can imagine, this doesn't exactly go well for him as Sauron grabs him by the throat and demands to know why he couldn't stop them.
But perhaps their last scene together holds some clues. While preparing for battle with the combined force of Númenor and the Elves, Sauron slips off his One Ring and gives himself up to his enemies. It's unlikely he'd keep carrying that on his person, so did he perhaps entrust his most "precious" creation to Theo? Is this all part of an evil plan that will see the Southlander ascend to the ultimate position of authority among the Ringwraiths? We'll sadly have to wait for Season 4.