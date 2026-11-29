Zack Snyder's Justice League Darkseid Voice Actor Had A Cameo In Project Hail Mary
In Phil Lord's and Christopher Miller's "Project Hail Mary," the alien Rocky (James Ortiz) was given a synthetic voice via a computer, allowing him to communicate with Dr. Grace (Ryan Gosling). Wanting to capture Rocky's personality, Grace tested out a few voices ... including Meryl Streep, playing herself. One of Rocky's test voices was none other than Darkseid, the evil, powerful New God from the planet Apokolips. One might recall the scene in "Project Hail Mary" when Dr. Grace (Ryan Gosling) tested Rocky's synthetic voice by having it dictate, "I have turned one hundred thousand worlds to dust looking for Anti-Life; looking for those who robbed me of my glory!"
Okay, that actually didn't happen in "Project Hail Mary." I was merely being cheeky. In actuality, the test voice in question was provided by actor and audiobook narrator Ray Porter, who also happened to play the evil Darkseid in the 2021 "Justice League" redux "Zack Snyder's Justice League."
The central villain of "ZSJL" was a thorny alien monster named Steppenwolf, played by Irish actor Ciarán Hinds. Partway through the movie, however, it's revealed that Steppenwolf answers to his much more powerful nephew Darkseid, a vicious, destruction-hungry space titan. Darkseid, one might say, is the Thanos of the DC Comics universe. Ray Porter provided both the voice and the motion capture for Darkseid.
Porter has had a notable film career, accruing a few impressive credits. He also played a roadie in Cameron Crowe's excellent rock film "Almost Famous," a band member in the rock biopic "The Runaways," and an unnamed A.D. in the Oscar-winning film "Argo."
Ray Porter played Darkseid in Zack Snyder's Justice League, and also one of Rocky's test voices in Project Hail Mary
Ray Porter appeared as a bit player in several TV shows in the 1990s and 2000s, including "Murphy Brown," "Frasier," "ER," and "Will & Grace." Indeed, Porter continued to turn up in single episodes of many other popular shows, including "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," "Medium," "CSI," "The Closer," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "Sons of Anarchy," "9-1-1," and "Shameless." He's one of those reliable character actors that Hollywood is built on.
Porter got his start voicing characters in animated TV shows, and has also continued to work as a voice actor for many years. He played additional voices on the "Teen Titans" series back in the early 2000s, and turned up on an episode of "Curious George." After they teamed up for "Justice League," Porter worked with Zack Snyder a second time in 2023, playing a character named Hickman in "Rebel Moon: Part One — A Child of Fire."
Porter is also a prolific and award-winning reader of audiobooks, having read a wide variety of novels, memoirs, and biographies. He can be heard reading Sun-Tzu's "The Art of War," John Patrick Diggins' biography "Ronald Reagan," Richard Matheson's "Hell House," Haruki Murakami's memoir "What I Talk About When I Talk About Running," and Matthew Quick's "Silver Linings Playbook."
He also read the 2021 audiobook of Andy Weir's "Project Hail Mary," likely the inspiration for including him in the film adaptation.
Ray Porter was terrified to reveal his appearance in Zack Snyder's Justice League too early
Prior to the release of "Zack Snyder's Justice League," the LightCast Podcast (as transcribed by GeekTyrant) interviewed Ray Porter about his involvement in the movie, and he revealed that the entire project was shrouded in secrecy. "I just stayed quiet about it because I didn't want to give anything away, and I had signed that [NDA], and I don't want to mess with Warner Bros," he said. "They've always been very nice to me, and I don't want to make them mad."
Indeed, the information about his role in "Zack Snyder's Justice League" was, to his recollection, a secret that he didn't know he could confirm. When he started getting asked direct questions, Porter said that he freaked out a little. In his exact words:
"I got messages saying, 'Did you play Darkseid in "Justice League?"' I immediately went into panic mode, and I shot off an email to Warner Bros., and I shot off an email to DC like, 'I didn't say anything! I didn't say anything!' They were great. They were like, 'No, it's okay.' But I still wasn't clear, and I didn't want to do anything that was inappropriate; I didn't want to muddy the waters. Also, at this point, there was no idea that this was going to be a thing, that [the Snyder Cut] was going to come out."
Thanks to the high-profile release on HBO Max, the world can now appreciate Porter's work as Darkseid. /Film's Chris Evangelista called the expanded film an interesting experiment, and gave the picture a six out of 10. "Project Hail Mary," meanwhile, is, /Film declared, one of the best sci-fi movies ever.