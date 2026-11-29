In Phil Lord's and Christopher Miller's "Project Hail Mary," the alien Rocky (James Ortiz) was given a synthetic voice via a computer, allowing him to communicate with Dr. Grace (Ryan Gosling). Wanting to capture Rocky's personality, Grace tested out a few voices ... including Meryl Streep, playing herself. One of Rocky's test voices was none other than Darkseid, the evil, powerful New God from the planet Apokolips. One might recall the scene in "Project Hail Mary" when Dr. Grace (Ryan Gosling) tested Rocky's synthetic voice by having it dictate, "I have turned one hundred thousand worlds to dust looking for Anti-Life; looking for those who robbed me of my glory!"

Okay, that actually didn't happen in "Project Hail Mary." I was merely being cheeky. In actuality, the test voice in question was provided by actor and audiobook narrator Ray Porter, who also happened to play the evil Darkseid in the 2021 "Justice League" redux "Zack Snyder's Justice League."

The central villain of "ZSJL" was a thorny alien monster named Steppenwolf, played by Irish actor Ciarán Hinds. Partway through the movie, however, it's revealed that Steppenwolf answers to his much more powerful nephew Darkseid, a vicious, destruction-hungry space titan. Darkseid, one might say, is the Thanos of the DC Comics universe. Ray Porter provided both the voice and the motion capture for Darkseid.

Porter has had a notable film career, accruing a few impressive credits. He also played a roadie in Cameron Crowe's excellent rock film "Almost Famous," a band member in the rock biopic "The Runaways," and an unnamed A.D. in the Oscar-winning film "Argo."