Continuing the legacy of two of the greatest sci-fi movies ever made is a big enough challenge. Doing so on the small screen adds an extra element of difficulty. Incredibly, "Blade Runner 2099" has overcome the odds to deliver yet another intoxicating excursion into the techno-industrial urban decay-scape so magically realized back in 1982's "Blade Runner" and so faithfully recreated in 2017's "Blade Runner 2049." As such, the Blade Runner franchise is now surely the most consistent on-screen sci-fi saga ever made. (Setting aside sci-fi sagas that are directed by the same person the whole time, like James Cameron's "Avatar.")

It's hard to imagine, but "Blade Runner" had a tiny VFX budget. Yet director Ridley Scott and his production team managed to create one of the most believable and immersive worlds in cinema history. The famous "Hades" opening shot immediately plunges you into a future post-ecological collapse, in which technology seems to have almost grown on the wreckage of a fallen world like moss on fallen trees. The debris of society is adorned with neon and machinery, creating an environment in which past and future collide. "Blade Runner" might have been buried at the box office by "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial," but it was an absolutely enthralling sci-fi adventure that came to define the genre.

As such, when Denis Villeneuve managed to both emulate the feel of Scott's classic and push the production design in new directions with "Blade Runner 2049," it was nothing short of a miracle. The "Dune" director's take on the world first introduced to audiences in 1982 was immediately familiar as the same one in which Harrison Ford's Rick Deckard did battle with Rutger Hauer's Roy Batty and his band of rogue Replicants. Yet it also felt appropriately evolved for the three-decade time jump. Surely "Blade Runner 2099" couldn't pull off the same trick — especially across eight episodes? Well, it has.