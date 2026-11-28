If you were a studio executive in the 1990s looking to remake a black and white alien horror movie from a few decades earlier, getting John Carpenter to handle it would probably seem like the easiest way to score a win. He was, after all, the director who took 1951's "The Thing From Another World" and remade it as 1982's "The Thing," creating what is still regarded as one of the greatest horror movies of all time (even though it notoriously flopped when it hit theaters).

Surely he could do the same thing with 1960's "Village of the Damned," especially with a stacked cast that includes Christopher Reeve and Mark Hamill. Superman, Luke Skywalker, and the guy who made "Halloween" all teaming up for a terrifying tale of creepy kids with psychic powers? There's no way that could miss, right?

Unfortunately, it did miss. When Carpenter's "Village of the Damned" hit screens in 1995, it was an absolute bomb.