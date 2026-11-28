John Carpenter Tried To Remake This Classic '60s Sci-Fi Horror Movie, But It Backfired
If you were a studio executive in the 1990s looking to remake a black and white alien horror movie from a few decades earlier, getting John Carpenter to handle it would probably seem like the easiest way to score a win. He was, after all, the director who took 1951's "The Thing From Another World" and remade it as 1982's "The Thing," creating what is still regarded as one of the greatest horror movies of all time (even though it notoriously flopped when it hit theaters).
Surely he could do the same thing with 1960's "Village of the Damned," especially with a stacked cast that includes Christopher Reeve and Mark Hamill. Superman, Luke Skywalker, and the guy who made "Halloween" all teaming up for a terrifying tale of creepy kids with psychic powers? There's no way that could miss, right?
Unfortunately, it did miss. When Carpenter's "Village of the Damned" hit screens in 1995, it was an absolute bomb.
Village of the Damned adapted a classic story of creepy kids
Like the 1960 version, Carpenter's "Village of the Damned" was based on John Wyndham's 1957 novel, "The Midwich Cuckoos," which told the story of how the eponymous English village was taken over by a bunch of creepy kids. After a strange event where everyone in town fell unconscious, 61 women woke up to find themselves unexpectedly and inexplicably pregnant.
All of the babies that were born as a result had platinum blonde hair and golden eyes, and as they grew up, developed telepathic powers that — in case anyone hadn't yet figured out something really weird was going on — indicated that they were alien imposters sent to infiltrate the Earth.
The original British film was a hit that turned a pretty considerable profit in 1960, and still has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes over six decades later. As a black and white horror classic that had a relatively small budget and a pretty brisk runtime of only 77 minutes, it made a pretty obvious candidate for a big-budget American remake in the '90s. And yet, despite the star power in front of and behind the camera, it tanked, losing money at the box office and receiving a thorough beating from critics who called it "mediocre." And those were the nice ones.
Carpenter's Village of the Damned is one of his worst films
Considering that Carpenter changed very little of the story other than relocating it from an English village to a small town in California, we're left wondering why the original succeeded and the remake failed. It may be that the idea just wasn't as fresh anymore. The 1960 "Village" hit screens long before other famous creepy kid movies like "The Omen" (1976), but by the time the remake made it to theaters, the idea of a sinister youngster had been around long enough to be a cliche that audiences just weren't that into.
Maybe it was that the film is just unpleasant, and not in the way that a horror movie should be. In the years before a movie like "Saw" and "Hostel" — a movie Carpenter famously didn't care for — would show that people were actually pretty into seeing horror movie victims mutilate themselves, audiences clearly didn't want to see Kirstie Alley dissect herself with a scalpel or watch kids force a woman to boil her own hand in a pot of pasta. Also, no matter how creepy they are, having the hero of your movie kill a bunch of children by bombing a school is just not a great look. It may not be Carpenter's worst film, but it's still pretty far from his best.