This review contains discussions of addiction.

I deeply respect when a show or movie knows what it is. Let's use the original run of "Gossip Girl" as an example. This delightfully dishy show started out as a series about teenagers behaving badly in New York City and became a flat-out soap opera — in the best way — where characters marry princes, make deals with God after near-fatal car accidents, and sell each other for hotels. My point is that "Gossip Girl" made a choice, at a certain point, to steer into the proverbial skid and just be as absurd and insane as possible, because the show knew it was high camp, not high art.

I would put "The Hunting Wives" in the same category, and I mean that as a distinct compliment. Created by Rebecca Cutter and adapted from May Cobb's book of the same name, "The Hunting Wives" premiered in the summer of 2025 and introduced Netflix audiences to Brittany Snow's Sophie O'Neil, who moves from Cambridge, Massachusetts to the heartland of Texas when her husband Graham (Evan Jonigkeit) gets a lucrative job working for oil tycoon and political hopeful Jed Banks (Dermot Mulroney). When Sophie — who's in recovery as an alcoholic after killing a pedestrian while intoxicated behind the wheel back in Cambridge — encounters Jed's wife Margo Banks (Malin Åkerman), she finds herself drawn into Margo's social circle and drawn to Margo herself, and the two start a torrid affair as teenagers start turning up dead in the seemingly idyllic community of Maple Brook.

"The Hunting Wives" is back for Season 2, and it's steamier, dishier, sillier, and sexier than ever. If you liked how hot and nuts the first season was, you'll be happy to hear Cutter has turned the dial up to 11.