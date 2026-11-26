The Hunting Wives Season 2 Review: The Steamy Netflix Drama Hits The Mark Again
This review contains discussions of addiction.
I deeply respect when a show or movie knows what it is. Let's use the original run of "Gossip Girl" as an example. This delightfully dishy show started out as a series about teenagers behaving badly in New York City and became a flat-out soap opera — in the best way — where characters marry princes, make deals with God after near-fatal car accidents, and sell each other for hotels. My point is that "Gossip Girl" made a choice, at a certain point, to steer into the proverbial skid and just be as absurd and insane as possible, because the show knew it was high camp, not high art.
I would put "The Hunting Wives" in the same category, and I mean that as a distinct compliment. Created by Rebecca Cutter and adapted from May Cobb's book of the same name, "The Hunting Wives" premiered in the summer of 2025 and introduced Netflix audiences to Brittany Snow's Sophie O'Neil, who moves from Cambridge, Massachusetts to the heartland of Texas when her husband Graham (Evan Jonigkeit) gets a lucrative job working for oil tycoon and political hopeful Jed Banks (Dermot Mulroney). When Sophie — who's in recovery as an alcoholic after killing a pedestrian while intoxicated behind the wheel back in Cambridge — encounters Jed's wife Margo Banks (Malin Åkerman), she finds herself drawn into Margo's social circle and drawn to Margo herself, and the two start a torrid affair as teenagers start turning up dead in the seemingly idyllic community of Maple Brook.
"The Hunting Wives" is back for Season 2, and it's steamier, dishier, sillier, and sexier than ever. If you liked how hot and nuts the first season was, you'll be happy to hear Cutter has turned the dial up to 11.
The Hunting Wives Season 2 is steamier, bigger, and bolder — and it mostly works
After the Season 1 cliffhanger ending where Sophie accidentally kills Margo's beloved but law-breaking brother Kyle (Michael Aaron Milligan), there's a lot to deal with in Season 2 of "The Hunting Wives." Jed is continuing his run for governor, but both he and Graham are furious that their wives cuckolded them; Sophie and Margo are estranged over the fact that Sophie figures out, in the final episode, that Margo is responsible for the death of the teenaged Abby Jackson (Madison Wolfe). (Margo isn't one of 2025's best TV villains for nothin'.) Despite this, the two end up in bed together pretty promptly in Season 2, and they're just as hot together as ever; if you loved all of the steamy scenes in "The Hunting Wives" Season 1, rest assured that there's plenty for you to enjoy here.
Across the board, Season 2 of "The Hunting Wives" takes everything you loved about Season 1 and delivers it in spades. Guns are blazing, kisses are passionate and steamy, and the interpersonal drama is as wild as ever; Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman are excellent, once again, as two women locked in a love affair that constantly threatens to derail both of their lives. Even as the stakes get sillier and higher, Snow and Åkerman treat every moment that they're on-screen, separately or together, with the utmost seriousness. Remember what Michael Caine did in "A Muppet Christmas Carol?" That's basically what these two powerhouses actresses are doing in "The Hunting Wives," but with considerably more nudity ... and it rocks. The second outing of "The Hunting Wives" forces Margo and Sophie the most heightened situations imaginable, but thanks to Snow and Åkerman's performances, you believe that they're hopelessly in love.
Sure, Season 2 of The Hunting Wives can be contrived and ridiculous — but it's all in good fun
My biggest critique of a show as fundamentally unserious as "The Hunting Wives" is that its lack of gravity can brush up against legitimately serious in-universe issues. By that, I mean Sophie's drinking. Sophie killed someone in a drunk driving accident before this show's story began, and even though the show does make you root for her relationship with Margo, it also seems to want to make a larger point that Sophie is addicted to Margo ... especially because Margo typically pours Sophie a drink when they're together. To call this message muddled would be ... generous.
With all that said, I would certainly hope that people dealing with addiction aren't looking to a show like "The Hunting Wives" for a realistic portrayal of that issue. This is also a show where, by the end of Season 2, the body count is in the double digits — and I actually mean that in two senses, because there's a litany of dead bodies and a ton of new romantic trysts by the time the season finale's credits roll.
Honestly, across the last few episodes of Season 2 — critics received the entire eight-episode season — the number of corpses that pile up gets so out of control that the deaths stopped being shocking and started feeling routine. (Without getting into major spoilers, Brad breaks bad in a big way, and it honestly grows tiresome pretty quickly.) I still want to be clear, though: "The Hunting Wives" isn't prestige television, and it knows it. It doesn't always need to be impeccable or even make sense. It's fun, and it fulfills that qualification pretty beautifully.
New characters and a killer cliffhanger make The Hunting Wives Season 2 a totally fun ride
Dale Dickey, who's finally getting more recognition after years as a supporting small-screen player thanks to her outstanding supporting turn in the perfect 2026 comedy "Widow's Bay," is a perfect new addition to Season 2 of "The Hunting Wives" as Zelda Moffitt, the formidable head of a Texan motorcycle gang who has a connection to Margo's past. Soap opera star Kim Matula is excellent as Nadia Kelly, a reality TV producer with an ulterior motive, and John Stamos and Cam Gigandet have small but impactful roles as talent scout Chase Brylan and Zelda's son "Gentle John" Moffitt, respectively.
As much as he made my skin crawl, though, I have to give full credit to "The Wilds" alum Alex Fitzalan, who appears as the conniving campaign manager Lincoln Trout. As Jed's new right-hand man — with an emphasis on the word right — Fitzalan's Lincoln is disgusting, reprehensible, and compulsively watchable. I suspect he'll play a pretty large role in Season 3, and as horrifying as he is writ large, I sort of can't wait to see more.
Speaking of Season 3, the sophomore season of "The Hunting Wives" leaves us with such a good cliffhanger — which did genuinely surprise me after the back half of the season got just a tiny bit bogged down with murder after murder after murder — that I cannot wait until the planned third season is available to watch. "The Hunting Wives" is one of the most patently ridiculous shows airing right now, and that's not a bad thing at all; in fact, it's exactly what makes it such an incredibly fun ride from start to finish.
/Film Rating: 7 out of 10
"The Hunting Wives" is streaming on Netflix now.