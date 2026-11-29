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Welcome to Trekspertise, a series where we break down the technology, history, details, and decisions that make the Star Trek universe so complex — and so fun.

Of all the miracle speculative technologies presented on "Star Trek," one might be most impressed with faster-than-light engines, holodecks, or food replicators. On a more practical level, however, it's the show's medicine that humanity might most intensely long for. There is hope that, in the future, previously fatal diseases are easily handled, and that Starfleet's doctors are standing by to warp to distant planets just to provide life-saving curatives for anyone in the galaxy. And, because "Star Trek" is a post-capitalist utopia, it's all free. I recall a scene in the "Star Trek: Enterprise" episode "Terra Nova" wherein Dr. Phlox (John Billingsley) finds a member of a long-abandoned colony who has contracted lung cancer. Don't worry, though. He says it's curable. Easy-peasy.

And, as a bonus, getting shots will be (largely) painless and easy on "Star Trek" thanks to hyposprays. Although the inner workings of a hypospray aren't ever explained on camera, one can see that they are needle-less syringes that can inject fluids and medicine into a patient's body without having to puncture their skin. In the original "Star Trek" episode "Miri," the hypospray was referred to as a "needle-less injector." In the future, you can just absorb medicines.

Of course, on the original series, Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley) has to push a plunger-like device on the back of the injector to force medicine into people's bodies. This was likely done to make sure a 20th-century TV audience understood what was happening.