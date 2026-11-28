Is SNL New Tonight? (November 28, 2026) Musical Guest, Host, Start Time
"Saturday Night Live" is the gift that keeps on giving. Sure, not every sketch hits, but the series is one of a kind, offering live comedy that can be more topical and relevant than almost every other comedy show on television (with the exception of late night talk shows and whatnot). But like every show, "SNL" doesn't have a new episode every week, and its schedule isn't always consistent.
As we recover from the festive meal that is Thanksgiving, you might be wondering if you can take a break from holiday movies and football games with a new episode of "SNL." Luckily, we have everything you need to know about the upcoming "SNL" schedule, so you know whether there's a new "SNL" episode on November 28, 2026.
Is there a new episode of SNL tonight?
We talkin' the "SNL" schedule? If you were hoping for a new episodes of "SNL," we're sorry to say that there won't be a new episode on November 28, 2026. But there will be a re-run of the episode hosted by TikTok comedian Druski. However, that episode wasn't exactly a home run for "SNL," and you'd be better off just watching the best sketch from the episode and calling it a day:
This parody of the documentary "You Can See Everything" let Druski shine, because he was much more skilled at pre-taped sketches than the live portion of the show, which was a shame.
If you want a good example of "SNL" pulling off some big laughs in proper live sketch comedy fashion, look no further than Ashley Padilla reprising her recurring character Kathy above, featuring John Mulaney, one of the show's best recurring hosts.
When does SNL return?
"SNL" will return from its Thanksgiving break on December 5, ushering in a batch of episodes that will lead into its Christmas break. There will be three episodes in a row before the show goes on break again for the holidays (more on that below).
Plus, don't forget that you can still dig into "SNL" through Peacock, since that streamer has tons of old episodes, as well as documentaries about the show's production and legacy.
Who is the SNL host and musical guest for the next live show?
The December 5 episode of "Saturday Night Live" will be hosted by Amanda Seyfried, making her first-ever appearance on the late night sketch comedy series.
Seyfried is riding high after a (SPOILER ALERT) shocking and beloved appearance in "You Can See Everything," the Elizabeth Holmes documentary from filmmakers Lance Oppenheim and Nathan Fielder. Seyfried's involvement in the documentary is intriguing, because she previously played Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu series "The Dropout," which dramatized Holmes' famous story and chronicled the fraud committed through her company, Theranos.
November 20 also saw the release of the Netflix animated movie "Steps," in which Seyfried voices Cinderella, so she's got plenty to talk about during her monologue.
Joining Seyfried on "SNL" will be rapper Don Toliver as musical guest, who will also be making his debut on the show.
But that's not all, because "SNL" also announced who will be hosting the other episodes in December:
LAST SHOWS OF 2026!
DECEMBER 5
Amanda Seyfried & Don Toliver
DECEMBER 12
Robert De Niro & Slayyyter
DECEMBER 19
Timothée Chalamet and Charli xcx pic.twitter.com/kQQpSFFPdR
— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) November 23, 2026
Robert De Niro will host on December 12, in conjunction with the release of "Focker In-Law," followed by Timothée Chalamet returning to host on December 19, time to the debut of "Dune: Part Three."
What time does SNL start?
"SNL" always airs live on NBC starting at 11:30pm ET. However, depending on extended sports scheduled or other live television interruptions, there's always a chance that the show's airing is delayed. The show still happens live, but it airs on tape delay. You can also catch the show streaming live on Peacock.
Don't worry if you miss it, because NBC also uploads each new "SNL" sketch not long after they air.
Where can I watch SNL?
"SNL" airs live on NBC, but if you don't have traditional TV, you can also catch it streaming live on Peacock. Sketches will also be uploaded to the official "Saturday Night Live" YouTube channel shortly after they air.
For those who might want to see what live sketch comedy is like in another part of the world, there's also "Saturday Night Live UK." Watching live in the United States isn't easy unless you have a VPN, but new episodes of "SNL UK" are added to Peacock on Sunday evenings the day after new episodes air.
After you watch the latest episode of "SNL," maybe you can listen to "The Ten to One Podcast," featuring yours truly as one of the hosts recapping and reviewing new episodes of "SNL."
Stay tuned for the latest details on when "SNL" has a new episode, right here at /Film.