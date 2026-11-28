"Saturday Night Live" is the gift that keeps on giving. Sure, not every sketch hits, but the series is one of a kind, offering live comedy that can be more topical and relevant than almost every other comedy show on television (with the exception of late night talk shows and whatnot). But like every show, "SNL" doesn't have a new episode every week, and its schedule isn't always consistent.

As we recover from the festive meal that is Thanksgiving, you might be wondering if you can take a break from holiday movies and football games with a new episode of "SNL." Luckily, we have everything you need to know about the upcoming "SNL" schedule, so you know whether there's a new "SNL" episode on November 28, 2026.