One of the enduring American monster myths is the Wendigo or the forest spirit that possesses and compels men to become cannibals. Originally a myth of the Algonquian peoples, the Wendigo has become a monster of comic books, horror films, and more, like Stephen King's chilling novel "Pet Sematary."

Possibly the strangest Wendigo movie is the 1999 horror western comedy "Ravenous," inspired by real tales of 19th century cannibalism on the frontier like the Donner Party. During the Mexican–American War, Lieutenant John Boyd (Guy Pearce) plays dead during battle. Hidden among a cart of deceased soldiers, Boyd takes an enemy fort. A hero but also a coward, Boyd is then reassigned to a remote outpost in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Curiously, during Boyd's seizure of the fort, he seemed to gain strength when the blood of the dead dripped down onto his tongue. In that moment, Boyd became an unknowing Wendigo, acquiring the strength of the men whose blood he drank — and he's not the only one on the mountain. A traveler named F.W. Colqhoun (Robert Carlyle) shows up at the fort, claiming to be the survivor of a band of wagon travelers killed and cannibalized by their guide, one Colonel Ives. But "Colqhoun" is Ives and, seizing control of the camp, plots to turn it into a cannibal colony. He recognizes Boyd as a seeming kindred spirit, and the movie becomes a test of whether Boyd will succumb to Ives' pressure and his own Wendigo hunger.

"Ravenous" was a box office bomb in its day, grossing $2 million against a $12 million budget, and it received largely underwhelmed or confounded reviews. But don't take that as a mark against the movie, which has a following to this day. (Any "Yellowjackets" fan should make watching "Ravenous" a priority.)