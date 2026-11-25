As Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) girl Friday and eventual wife Pepper Potts, Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the longest lasting Marvel Cinematic Universe actors. She portrayed Pepper throughout the very first MCU film, 2008's "Iron Man," and was last seen in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." Then again, it's also a meme that Paltrow barely remembers details of the Marvel movies she was in, down to forgetting altogether how she appeared in "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

Paltrow was not the "Iron Man" team's original first choice for Pepper. In December 2006, Umberto Gonzalez of Latino Review reported that Marvel Studios sent the "Iron Man" script exclusively to Rachel McAdams, hoping to cast her as Pepper. McAdams was riding a rising tide, having broken out in 2004 by playing Regina George in "Mean Girls" and Allie Hamilton in "The Notebook." The following year, she also starred in Wes Craven's hit airplane thriller "Red Eye." It makes sense that Marvel would've want to hire her, especially with "Iron Man" not being a guaranteed hit back then, but she declined. That, of course, opened the door for Paltrow's casting.

Speaking to Bustle in 2023, McAdams noted "Iron Man" was just one of several blockbusters she turned down in that time period, including "Casino Royale," "Mission: Impossible III," and "The Devil Wears Prada." Why? Simple, she'd been swept up off her feet into movie stardom and wanted to readjust with time for herself. Looking at McAdams' filmography, you'll notice she was largely on an acting break between 2006 and 2008 — she appeared in only two films (2007's "Married Life" and 2008's "The Lucky Ones") in that stretch.

"I knew I was in such a lucky spot, but I also knew it wasn't quite jiving with my personality and what I needed to stay sane," McAdams told Bustle.