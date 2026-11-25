Why Rachel McAdams Turned Down The Role Of Pepper Potts In Marvel's Iron Man
As Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) girl Friday and eventual wife Pepper Potts, Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the longest lasting Marvel Cinematic Universe actors. She portrayed Pepper throughout the very first MCU film, 2008's "Iron Man," and was last seen in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." Then again, it's also a meme that Paltrow barely remembers details of the Marvel movies she was in, down to forgetting altogether how she appeared in "Spider-Man: Homecoming."
Paltrow was not the "Iron Man" team's original first choice for Pepper. In December 2006, Umberto Gonzalez of Latino Review reported that Marvel Studios sent the "Iron Man" script exclusively to Rachel McAdams, hoping to cast her as Pepper. McAdams was riding a rising tide, having broken out in 2004 by playing Regina George in "Mean Girls" and Allie Hamilton in "The Notebook." The following year, she also starred in Wes Craven's hit airplane thriller "Red Eye." It makes sense that Marvel would've want to hire her, especially with "Iron Man" not being a guaranteed hit back then, but she declined. That, of course, opened the door for Paltrow's casting.
Speaking to Bustle in 2023, McAdams noted "Iron Man" was just one of several blockbusters she turned down in that time period, including "Casino Royale," "Mission: Impossible III," and "The Devil Wears Prada." Why? Simple, she'd been swept up off her feet into movie stardom and wanted to readjust with time for herself. Looking at McAdams' filmography, you'll notice she was largely on an acting break between 2006 and 2008 — she appeared in only two films (2007's "Married Life" and 2008's "The Lucky Ones") in that stretch.
"I knew I was in such a lucky spot, but I also knew it wasn't quite jiving with my personality and what I needed to stay sane," McAdams told Bustle.
Rachel McAdams eventually found her way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Rachel McAdams' decision to take a break hardly killed her Hollywood momentum. To this day, McAdams enjoys a very healthy acting career, with her accolades including a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for "Spotlight." Amusingly, the first blockbuster she accepted a part in after her semi-hiatus was the 2009 "Sherlock Holmes" movie, directed by Guy Ritchie and starring... Robert Downey Jr., who'd just had his leading man status bolstered higher than ever by "Iron Man."
McAdams stars in "Sherlock Holmes" as the thief Irene Adler, Holmes' love interest. Now, Irene is more Catwoman (arguably the original Catwoman) than Pepper Potts, but "Sherlock Holmes" still shows McAdams and RDJ had chemistry aplenty. It's the closest we can get to tangible proof that, had she played Pepper, "Iron Man" (and the Marvel movies that followed) would've turned out just fine.
Marvel Studios didn't forget McAdams' number, either, considering she eventually starred in "Doctor Strange" as Dr. Christine Palmer, Stephen Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) ex. (Literally casting the woman who turned down Pepper Potts definitely makes "Doctor Strange" feel even more like wizard "Iron Man" than it already does.) McAdams later returned for the sequel, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," which introduced her to director Sam Raimi.
Raimi, believing "Doctor Strange" wasn't the best showcase for McAdams, promised himself to work with her again. He thus cast McAdams in his subsequent movie, the survival thriller comedy "Send Help," featuring McAdams as an overlooked office drone who gets stuck on a desert island with her a-hole boss (Dylan O'Brien). "Send Help" features McAdams' most delightfully twisted performance yet — but if she'd agreed to "Iron Man" all those years ago, it's quite possible the dominos of her career would've fallen differently.