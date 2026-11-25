Ever since folks (including, presumably, Sir Ridley Scott) took a look at both "Alien" and "Blade Runner" and thought "Hmm, both of these films involve artificial humans...," the two franchises and their respective worlds have been latently linked. To be sure, the relationship between the pair has never reached the stage of things like "Alien vs. Predator" or "Predator: Badlands," in which the "Alien" and "Predator" franchises explicitly cross over. Yet, there have been clues to "Alien" and "Blade Runner" sharing a universe since the latter film was released.

In the original "Blade Runner," for example, Scott re-used a monitor graphic from "Alien" in one insert shot, causing folks to speculate on a potential shared universe. In the intervening years, Scott has subtly encouraged the connection as well. In fact, deep within the special features on the home media release of "Prometheus," an association was implied in an Easter egg audio log entry by the character of Peter Weyland (Guy Pearce), which obliquely refers to the Tyrell Corporation.

Now, though actual crossover has yet to take place, the relationship between the franchises continues apace with the release of this month's "Blade Runner 2099." It does so in a very clever, unexpected way, too, and not with the hiding of some other small Easter egg in the series' numerous environments and vehicles. (Which is not to say one doesn't exist, so keep hunting, hunters!)

Instead, the "Alien" reference in "Blade Runner 2099" is subtle even while being put right in your face. Literally, as it concerns the hood device which the Replicant Blade Runners use to subdue their human prey. This device seems like a gnarly, fascistic element on the surface, but its anatomy and deployment heavily recalls the facehugger from "Alien."