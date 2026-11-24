Hexed Review: A Safe And Solidly Witchy Disney Original
Some of us grew up dreaming of becoming princesses and knights in fairy tales, others of becoming astronauts (or in my case, uh, the guy who gets to drive the garbage truck). Only the coolest — and weirdest — kids among us imagined themselves slapping on some eyeshadow, living it up from atop flying brooms, and casting gnarly spells. Who else but witches can transform the rigidly bland world around us into one positively teeming with magic and color and life?
The wish-fulfillment of it all probably explains why this makes for such a neat premise in a movie like "Hexed" ... even if that potential isn't fully realized. Disney's latest animated original, from directors Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand and co-director Josie Trinidad, is mostly content to play things safe and deliver a fairly predictable coming-of-age story. While this family-friendly, PG-rated romp doesn't linger too much on the darkness inherent in witches, there's an undeniable undercurrent of something much more provocative at work.
Because being a witch isn't all fun and games. Along with strong personalities and powers beyond compare, they also come with the baggage of being profoundly misunderstood. Their curse is to be loners, outcasts, and pariahs, forever looking for a coven to call their own. Whenever the script by co-writers Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller fully leans into this, embodied by misfit high schooler Billie Doe (voiced by the always-capable Hailee Steinfeld) in search of a deeper sense of belonging, "Hexed" takes on a life of its own. When relying on frenetic pacing and joke-a-minute thrills to sweep us along and glide past any discomfort, it struggles to come together.
There's a greater movie somewhere inside "Hexed," just waiting to break free. Instead, we're left with a safe and solid enough adventure that could've been something more.
Hexed elevates a by-the-numbers script with tremendously fun world-building
Right from the opening exposition dump of "Hexed," we're taken through a prototypical backstory of how witches were chased out of "normal" society and forced to create a mystical refuge of their own called Hexe. Unfortunately, the founding witch died before she could complete this new utopia, dooming her followers to wait for the prophesied "Chosen One" to cast a spell known only to themselves and restore everyone's powers to their fullest. ("The foretelling was foretold," as numerous characters amusingly reference this event.)
This intersects neatly with Billie's arc, our rule-breaking teenager with latent witchy powers whose mother Alice (the rather obvious voice-casting of Rashida Jones) has hidden away from the world and from her supposed destiny. When Billie's abilities manifest as an infant and nearly spirit her away to Hexe, Alice takes great pains to hide her daughter's true origins from herself — even to the point of moving out of Salem altogether and into the blandest, most unassuming place on Earth to pass as an unremarkable normie (Ohio). All in all, it's a pretty standard setup for a parable about identity, puberty, and being yourself (alongside a hint of queer subtext), which "Hexed" pulls off with the appropriate amount of emotional, tear-jerker aplomb.
But otherwise, this is largely an excuse to show off the film's stunning world-building prowess. Yes, Hexe oftentimes tends to resemble Universal's Wizarding World of Harry Potter. But once Billie finally makes it to this living and breathing realm — marked by an expanding aspect ratio to soak in the full scope of Hexe — and assembles unlikely allies like an enchanted pot, Walton Goggins' cat-like and delightfully-named familiar Beef Roger Crummchuk, and neurotic owl Nigel (Henry Winkler), you'll never want to leave this kaleidoscopic wonderland.
Hexed is caught somewhere between a traditional fairy tale and a post-modern Disney flick
Where "Hexed" struggles most, ironically, is in its attempt to carve out a niche for itself amid the vast canon of Disney's animated movies. On one hand, it's strangely fitting for a story about individualism to be so preoccupied by what's come before. On the other, it has the side effect of triggering a tangible identity crisis. At this point, Disney's house-style CG animation has been set in stone and nothing here diverges all that much from the likes of "Frozen" — down to the look of the film's main villain Queen Celeste, brought to life by a scenery-chewing Jodie Foster. Elsewhere, some of the imagery of Hexe itself feel cribbed from classics like "Cinderella" or "Fantasia," coming across less like a loving homage and more like a copy of a copy. Even Kris Bowers' distinctive score is overshadowed by a parade of on-the-nose needle drops, from Queen to Dua Lipa.
This has the cumulative effect of making "Hexed" an oddly meta experience, in a way that both livens things up and makes for a somewhat awkward addition to the Disney pantheon. Much of the humor comes from the script's winking self-awareness and its many "Can you believe this?" visual gags, which could've fell flat on their face but instead (mostly) work. But even its most inspired moments of creativity and imagination feel undercut by a script that's either unwilling or unable to push such boundaries beyond its most surface-level joys.
Trapped halfway between a cookie-cutter fairy tale and the witchy, post-modern rebellious streak exemplified by Billie, "Hexed" never fully allows itself to take flight.
Hexed keeps things moving, lands its big emotions, and never overstays its welcome
Still, parents could do far worse than "Hexed" when it comes to movies their children will inevitably re-watch a million times over once it comes to Disney+. While that might seem like damning with faint praise, it does speak to the basics of storytelling that directors Fawn Veerasunthorn, Jason Hand, and Josie Trinidad manage to get right — especially within a noticeably tight, 103-minute runtime. For all intents and purposes, this breezy storyline might as well be designed to function like a runaway train, constantly keeping the action at a sprinter's pace and hardly giving young viewers a chance to catch their breath. Even the "camera" stays in motion at almost all times and makes the few, much-needed moments of respite and quiet conversation stand out all the more.
This "Get in, get out" approach at least provides a jolt of energy right from the get-go and carries the emotions along with it, even if it can occasionally get exhausting. At its heart, "Hexed" lives or dies by the mother/daughter bond forged between impulsive Billie and overbearing Alice, and its best moments soar as direct result of never losing sight of these two characters.
There are plenty of narrative holes left oddly unexplained and an unfortunate bit of sequel-bait sweatiness to contend with, likely included in the off-chance this kills it at the box office. (This raises another question, of course: Was holding this Halloween-friendly movie about spooky witches closer to the extended Thanksgiving holiday weekend really worth it?) But thanks to dazzling visuals, a strong emotional undercurrent, and killer world-building, "Hexed" is a solid — if safe — family outing.
/Film Rating: 6 out of 10
"Hexed" opens in theaters on November 25, 2026.