Some of us grew up dreaming of becoming princesses and knights in fairy tales, others of becoming astronauts (or in my case, uh, the guy who gets to drive the garbage truck). Only the coolest — and weirdest — kids among us imagined themselves slapping on some eyeshadow, living it up from atop flying brooms, and casting gnarly spells. Who else but witches can transform the rigidly bland world around us into one positively teeming with magic and color and life?

The wish-fulfillment of it all probably explains why this makes for such a neat premise in a movie like "Hexed" ... even if that potential isn't fully realized. Disney's latest animated original, from directors Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand and co-director Josie Trinidad, is mostly content to play things safe and deliver a fairly predictable coming-of-age story. While this family-friendly, PG-rated romp doesn't linger too much on the darkness inherent in witches, there's an undeniable undercurrent of something much more provocative at work.

Because being a witch isn't all fun and games. Along with strong personalities and powers beyond compare, they also come with the baggage of being profoundly misunderstood. Their curse is to be loners, outcasts, and pariahs, forever looking for a coven to call their own. Whenever the script by co-writers Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller fully leans into this, embodied by misfit high schooler Billie Doe (voiced by the always-capable Hailee Steinfeld) in search of a deeper sense of belonging, "Hexed" takes on a life of its own. When relying on frenetic pacing and joke-a-minute thrills to sweep us along and glide past any discomfort, it struggles to come together.

There's a greater movie somewhere inside "Hexed," just waiting to break free. Instead, we're left with a safe and solid enough adventure that could've been something more.