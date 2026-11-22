This article contains spoilers for "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping."

Prequel film "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" reveals the details of how Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada, Woody Harrelson in the original films) won the 50th Hunger Games ... and lost everything else in his life, turning him into a miserable man using alcohol to cope. Yet "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" revealed Haymitch wasn't merely the burnout he first appeared to be, but a key member of the rebellion against the Capitol.

"Sunrise on the Reaping" shows the beginning of that, particularly Haymitch's early alliance with Plutarch Heavensbee (Jesse Plemons, filling in for the late Philip Seymour Hoffman). Younger versions of several past Hunger Games victors first introduced in "Catching Fire" also show up in "Sunrise on the Reaping," including the tech wizard Beetee Latier (Kelvin Harrison Jr. doing an uncanny vocal impression of original Beetee actor Jeffrey Wright).

Beetee has already been caught rebelling against the Capitol. As punishment, his own son Ampert (Percy Daggs IV) was reaped into the Hunger Games. Beetee and Haymitch collaborate as part of a conspiracy to have Haymitch disrupt the arena's mechanical systems and, hopefully, sabotage the Games once he's inside. When Haymitch does so, but the Games persist and, when the conspiracy is discovered, he takes the fall. The Capitol has already done the worst thing it could to Beetee by taking his son, and as a victor, he's too valuable and visible a symbol to kill.

"Hunger Games" fans already know this isn't the last we've seen of Beetee, and this probably isn't the first you've seen of his actor who plays him. Born in New Orleans in 1994, Harrison is the son of two musicians, but he chose acting as his primary creative path.