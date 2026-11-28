44 Years Later, E.T.'s Most Famous Line Is Still The Greatest Spielberg Quote Ever
Steven Spielberg entered the summer of 1982 as a bona-fide blockbuster machine. Aside from "1941," a chaotic comedy that was not a commercial wipeout (popular belief to the contrary), he was Hollywood's preeminent hit-maker on the strength of "Jaws," "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," and "Raiders of the Lost Ark." He had complete cachet, and he was ready to let it ride with two original movies — the Tobe Hooper-helmed "Poltergeist" and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" – that would test his ability to palpably connect with moviegoers.
It's important to note that Spielberg and Hooper's suburban haunted house flick was a managed risk, as was the former's tender science fiction film about a stranded and scared alien. Still, contrary to Spielberg's track record, pictures like "Rocky III" and "Blade Runner" (which paired Han Solo with the director of "Alien") were expected to be the major players of the summer.
"E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" premiered at the 1982 Cannes Film Festival, and the reviews that flooded out of that screening were rapturous. Clearly, Spielberg had pierced the hearts of critics who were lamenting the rise of the blockbuster era that garroted the New Hollywood age. They were none too pleased about the influx of VFX-heavy genre films (see Vincent Canby bashing that year's "The Thing" as a "moron movie" for The New York Times), but Spielberg's delicate sci-fi tale of young Elliott Taylor (Henry Thomas) was undeniable.
Within weeks of its release, "E.T. the Extra-Terrestral" was being hailed as Generation X's "The Wizard of Oz." By the end of the year, it was the top-grossing movie ever at the time. Truly, Spielberg's film was an all-ages happy tear-jerker. And there was one line, what writers call an "I want" moment, that brought it all, well, home.
Quote of the Day from E.T.
Our long-necked extra-terrestrial's epiphany arrives via the assistance of beer, which, due to his telekinetic bond with Elliott, leaves both inebriated. Hence, Elliott gets unexpectedly drunk at school, leading him to free live frogs that were about to be dissected. Meanwhile, as E.T. keeps guzzling suds at the Taylor homestead, he figures out how to use kids toys and home appliances to contact his family. Just as vitally, he learns how to tell Elliott exactly how he can help him: "E.T. phone home."
Steven Spielberg lets us share in Elliott's epiphany, which peaks with E.T. raising a finger toward the sky in front of venetian blinded windows. I cannot unsee this scene. The mission is clear. This is an inverted "The Wizard of Oz." Elliott must return Dorothy to Kansas. But in the process, this child of divorce will lose the best friend he's ever had.
Spielberg was clearly tapping into his childhood with "E.T" (which was written by the great Melissa Mathison). I love Elliott's older brother and his friends ordering a pizza under the assumed name of "Papa Ooh Mau Mau" and Elliott hurling "penis breath" as an epithet. "E.T." has New Hollywood élan, particularly in its overlapping dialogue. But Spielberg never went down that road again, which is a shame because he's one of the best to do it (every bit the equal of Robert Altman and Hal Ashby).
You can and should savor every bit of dialogue in "E.T." It's one of the greatest movies ever made about a broken family. Just remember the line that encouraged us to commit an empathetic feat and hoped to hell that people would follow Elliott's example. Phone home. And if home is a bad deal, your own home will do just fine.
More memorable quotes from E.T.
"Elliott, I don't think he was left here intentionally, but his being here is a miracle, Elliott. It's a miracle and you did the best that anybody could do. I'm glad he met you first." — Keys
"Okay, I just hope we don't wake up on Mars or something surrounded by millions of little squashy guys." — Michael
"Here he is. The man from the moon. But I think you've killed him already." — Gertie
"Be good." — E.T.
"Well, can't he just beam up?" — Greg
"I taught him how to talk now. He can talk now." — Gertie
"Ouch." — E.T.
"Damn it, why don't you — grow up and think how other people feel for a change!" — Michael
"You must be dead, because I don't know how to feel. I can't feel anything anymore." — Elliott
"I'll be right here." — E.T.