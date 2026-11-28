Steven Spielberg entered the summer of 1982 as a bona-fide blockbuster machine. Aside from "1941," a chaotic comedy that was not a commercial wipeout (popular belief to the contrary), he was Hollywood's preeminent hit-maker on the strength of "Jaws," "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," and "Raiders of the Lost Ark." He had complete cachet, and he was ready to let it ride with two original movies — the Tobe Hooper-helmed "Poltergeist" and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" – that would test his ability to palpably connect with moviegoers.

It's important to note that Spielberg and Hooper's suburban haunted house flick was a managed risk, as was the former's tender science fiction film about a stranded and scared alien. Still, contrary to Spielberg's track record, pictures like "Rocky III" and "Blade Runner" (which paired Han Solo with the director of "Alien") were expected to be the major players of the summer.

"E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" premiered at the 1982 Cannes Film Festival, and the reviews that flooded out of that screening were rapturous. Clearly, Spielberg had pierced the hearts of critics who were lamenting the rise of the blockbuster era that garroted the New Hollywood age. They were none too pleased about the influx of VFX-heavy genre films (see Vincent Canby bashing that year's "The Thing" as a "moron movie" for The New York Times), but Spielberg's delicate sci-fi tale of young Elliott Taylor (Henry Thomas) was undeniable.

Within weeks of its release, "E.T. the Extra-Terrestral" was being hailed as Generation X's "The Wizard of Oz." By the end of the year, it was the top-grossing movie ever at the time. Truly, Spielberg's film was an all-ages happy tear-jerker. And there was one line, what writers call an "I want" moment, that brought it all, well, home.