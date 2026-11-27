There are classic Christmas movies like "It's a Wonderful Life" and "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," and then there are the Christmas movies that we just watch every year because they're on repeatedly, forcing their way into the holiday zeitgeist, regardless of quality. "Jingle All the Way" is one of those movies.

Remembered as a comedy that glorifies the hollow commercialism of the holiday season, "Jingle All the Way" was far from a critical darling. But Roger Ebert at least had some praise for it back in 1996, writing:

"I liked a lot of the movie, which is genial and has a lot of energy, but I was sort of depressed by its relentlessly materialistic view of Christmas, and by the choice to go with action and (mild) violence over dialogue and plot. Audiences will like it, I am sure, but I have to raise my hand in reluctant dissent and ask, please, sir, may we have some more goodwill among men? Even TurboMen?"

Honestly, we should probably be throwing more praise at "Jingle All the Way." While it might depict the unfortunate side of holiday shopping greed and consumerism, it's hard to deny how much fun it is to watch Arnold Schwarzenegger scramble to find a Turbo Man action figure, while Sinbad taunts and thwarts him at every turn. It's a cinematic masterpiece compared to "Jingle All the Way 2" with Larry the Cable Guy, proving it's a Christmas movie that didn't need a sequel.

But one of the best parts of "Jingle All the Way" comes from the interaction that Schwarzenegger's Howard Langston has with his deceptively thoughtful, sleazy neighbor Ted (the late, great star of "Saturday Night Live" and "The Simpsons," the one and only Phil Hartman). That's where we get one of the best Christmas movie quotes of all time.