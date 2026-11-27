30 Years Later, Jingle All The Way's Funniest Line Is Still The Best Christmas Movie Quote
There are classic Christmas movies like "It's a Wonderful Life" and "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," and then there are the Christmas movies that we just watch every year because they're on repeatedly, forcing their way into the holiday zeitgeist, regardless of quality. "Jingle All the Way" is one of those movies.
Remembered as a comedy that glorifies the hollow commercialism of the holiday season, "Jingle All the Way" was far from a critical darling. But Roger Ebert at least had some praise for it back in 1996, writing:
"I liked a lot of the movie, which is genial and has a lot of energy, but I was sort of depressed by its relentlessly materialistic view of Christmas, and by the choice to go with action and (mild) violence over dialogue and plot. Audiences will like it, I am sure, but I have to raise my hand in reluctant dissent and ask, please, sir, may we have some more goodwill among men? Even TurboMen?"
Honestly, we should probably be throwing more praise at "Jingle All the Way." While it might depict the unfortunate side of holiday shopping greed and consumerism, it's hard to deny how much fun it is to watch Arnold Schwarzenegger scramble to find a Turbo Man action figure, while Sinbad taunts and thwarts him at every turn. It's a cinematic masterpiece compared to "Jingle All the Way 2" with Larry the Cable Guy, proving it's a Christmas movie that didn't need a sequel.
But one of the best parts of "Jingle All the Way" comes from the interaction that Schwarzenegger's Howard Langston has with his deceptively thoughtful, sleazy neighbor Ted (the late, great star of "Saturday Night Live" and "The Simpsons," the one and only Phil Hartman). That's where we get one of the best Christmas movie quotes of all time.
Quote of the Day by Arnold Schwarzenegger in Jingle All the Way
While Howard Langston is galavanting around Minnesota trying to find his son Jamie (Jake Lloyd) a Turbo Man for Christmas, his neighbor Ted is inching his way closer to his wife Liz (Rita Wilson). As Ted gives her a break from Christmas cookie baking, allowing her time to take a shower for the day, Howard calls the house from a payphone (those are phones that used to be situated around cities that charged a quarter for a phone call, kids), and much to Howard's chagrin, Ted answers.
After offering to go check whether Liz is in the shower or not, already working Howard into a frenzy, Ted can't help but chew on some of Liz's Christmas cookies and make comedically inappropriate sounds while complimenting how much he enjoys Howard's wife's cookies. That's when it becomes too much to handle for Howard, and he screams, "Put that cookie down. Now!" The entire exchange even inspired a popular musical remix on YouTube.
Leading up to that, Arnold Schwarzenegger also hilariously says, "Who told you you could eat my cookies?" Hearing that beefy action star that is the Austrian Oak not only say these words but say them with such anger and rage is pure comedy gold. He manages to deliver the lines with such conviction, and you can tell Schwarzenegger is having a blast throughout the entire movie. Both the energy coming from him and Sinbad are what make "Jingle All the Way" so enjoyable to watch, even if it's just a silly Christmas comedy.
But beyond that, I think every parent can appreciate feeling the same fury when their kids won't stop eating the Christmas cookies before company comes over. Surely every mother or father out there has shouted some form of, "Put that cookie down. Now!"
More memorable quotes from Jingle All the Way
Here are some more memorable quotes from "Jingle All the Way," though they might not be as versatile as our favorite:
"I'm not a pervert! I just was looking for a Turbo Man doll!" – Howard Langston
"How about these stupid letters from kids to Santa at the North Pole: 'Dear Santa, can you send me a bike and a slinky?' No! Your father's been laid off!" – Myron Larabee
"I'm gonna deck your halls, bub." — Huge Santa
"They sit there and use subliminal messages to suck your children's minds out! And I know what I'm talking about because I went to junior college for a semester and I studied psychology so I'm right in there, I know what's going on. And then they sit there and they make your children feel like garbage and you, the father, who's working 24/7 delivering mail so you can make an alimony payment to a woman that slept with everybody at the post office, but me! And then when you get the toy, it breaks and you can't fix it because it's little cheap plastic!" – Myron Larabee
"That really was a bomb? This is a sick world we live in! Sick people!" – Myron Larabee
"You know what? Nobody likes you, Booster." – Myron Larabee
"It's Turbo Time!" – Howard Langston as Turbo Man
"Ta-ta, Turtle Man!" – Myron Larabee as Dementor