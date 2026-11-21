5 Of The Best Sci-Fi Movie Black Friday Deals Under $20
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Not to paint with too broad of a brush here, but I feel like there is a tremendous amount of crossover between hardcore science fiction fans and physical media collectors. I say this as a proud member of both parties. To that end, Black Friday is a good time for sci-fi lovers who also happen to still buy Blu-rays and 4K Ultra HD copies of movies they love, and 2026 offers no shortage of deals to take advantage of.
There are plenty of underrated sci-fi movies people need to watch. There have been plenty of outstanding sci-fi movies released this past year, including "Project Hail Mary." The options are endless and, fortunately, this year's Black Friday offerings cover the spread. We've dug through the sales and picked out a handful of the best options available to prospective buyers out there.
From classics in the Criterion Collection to one of the greatest science fiction movies of the 21st century and everything in between, these are five of the best sci-fi movies you can get for under $20 during this year's Black Friday sales. Let's dive in, shall we?
Godzilla vs. Biollante (Criterion, Amazon)
Recent entries in the "Godzilla" franchise, most notably "Godzilla Minus One" and "Godzilla Minus Zero," have brought a lot of people to the party. This is a franchise with over 70 years of history though and much, much more to enjoy. For those looking to dig into the character's history a bit more, there's no better way to do that than 1989's "Godzilla vs. Biollante." A little wacky but also breathtaking, it's one of the best "Godzilla" movies of all time.
For Black Friday, Amazon has the Criterion Blu-ray on sale for $19.88, which is 50% off. It's tough to get Criterion releases this cheap and this one is truly stellar. Not only is the restoration incredible but it comes with a pretty amazing poster and new artwork. Unfortunately, the 4K is $24.98 and a little above our $20 threshold. That said, the Blu-ray more than cuts the mustard here, in my humble opinion.
A grieving scientist blends human DNA with a rose and mutated Godzilla cells to engineer a massive plant-based beast dubbed Biollante. The King of the Monsters then emerges from the sea to fight this new threat. The plot itself is absolutely wild but it features some of the most impressive practical creature effects ever put to film. Biollante, specifically, is a truly masterful work of visual effects. It's nothing shy of incredible and that's precisely why Criterion added it to the prestigious collection.
You can grab "Godzilla vs. Biollante" on Blu-ray from Amazon.
Mars Attacks
We arrive at what is likely the best out-and-out bargain on this list. "Mars Attacks!" wasn't a success in its day but for '90s kids of a certain age, it was a formative movie. It was Tim Burton at the apex of his career as a bankable A-list director taking a big, weird swing. It's sci-fi with a capital S and a capital F. It's strange. It's funny. It's violent. It's beyond star-studded. It rocks. And it's a ridiculously great deal right now.
As part of Amazon's Black Friday sale, the 4K Ultra HD edition of "Mars Attacks!" is on sale for just $11.99. That's a whopping 60% off. For those who don't want to go through Amazon, it's also on sale via Gruv for $12.99. And Gruv does offer free shipping in a lot of situations, for what it's worth. So for those who don't have Amazon Prime, that may actually be the better option.
Earth is invaded by Martians with seemingly unbeatable, superior weaponry and a cruel sense of humor. Delightfully and darkly humorous chaos ensues. This may be the movie that made Burton take a break from Hollywood, but it's also arguably his most underrated work to date. Ahead of its time and wholly unique a fully 30 years later, it's very much worth revisiting. Especially in glorious Ultra HD. Who doesn't want to see Jack Nicholson playing multiple characters at the height of his powers?
Event Horizon
In the realm of blending sci-fi and horror together, it truly doesn't get much better than 1997's "Event Horizon." Rivaled only by a few stone cold classics such as John Carpenter's "The Thing," this is a true gem of the genre and one that has only gotten better with age. It also recently got an overdue upgrade on 4K Ultra HD, which is included as part of this year's Black Friday offerings.
The 4K/Blu-ray combo pack (which also contains a digital code) is on sale on Amazon right now for $16.99. That's "only" 35% off the standard retail price, but it's a damn fine release with some excellent box art that will look great on the ol' physical media shelf. It's not the biggest discount of the bunch but it's a solid price.
"Event Horizon" is essentially a haunted house movie in space focused on a state-of-the-art research spacecraft that mysteriously vanished without a trace on its maiden voyage seven years ago. A signal prompts a rescue crew to head out on a bold rescue mission. However, what they uncover is an unimaginable interstellar horror. With a star-studded cast led by Laurence Fishburne and Sam Neill, it's the business.
Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, of "Mortal Kombat" and "Resident Evil" fame, "Event Horizon" is one of the best (and scariest) sci-fi horror movies ever made. It's a worthy addition to any science fiction fan's collection. Even those who don't typically go in for horror.
Transformers
Certain critics remain very cynical when it comes to the "Transformers" movie franchise. At a certain point, that cynicism was justified as later entries such as "Age of Extinction" and "The Last Knight" overstayed their welcome. But when Michael Bay first brought the robots in disguise to life in live-action in 2007, it was movie magic for people of a certain age. And few movies benefit from a 4K upgrade more than the original "Transformers" live-action movie.
Admittedly, this one isn't on a deep discount but the 4K/Blu-ray combo pack with a digital code is just $12.73 on Amazon for Black Friday. That's only a 15% discount from the $14.99 retail price, which is pretty darn good as is. But why pay more for it if you don't have to? Bayhem in Ultra HD for less than $13 screams bargain to me.
The first movie in the series sees the heroic Autobots and the evil Decepticons come to Earth, with a clue to the ultimate power held by a teenager, Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf). Come for the nostalgia, stay for some of the most impressive CGI you're ever likely to see in a mainstream blockbuster.
When I participated in /Film's 50 hottest movie takes list a few years ago, I argued that "Transformers" was one of Bay's very best movies. A lot of people who came of age in the '90s would probably agree with me, no matter how one feels about the later entries in the series. With Bay and Steven Spielberg returning for the next "Transformers" movie, now feels like the perfect time to revisit the beginning of this multi-billion-dollar, globally popular franchise.
Mad Max: Fury Road
Last but certainly not least, we come to one of the best science fiction movies of recent memory. Director George Miller's "Mad Max: Fury Road" wasn't just the best reviewed movie of 2015, it's earned its place as one of the best sci-fi movies ever made, as well as one of the best action movies ever made. Dare I say, it's just one of the best movies period? The point is, nobody is going to argue against owning this movie and, fortunately, it's on a deep discount during Black Friday.
The 4K Ultra HD edition of Miller's modern masterpiece is going for $14.99 right now — a steep 57% off the usual retail price of $34.98. That makes it not only probably the best movie on this list, but one of the best deals as well. It's hard to go wrong. Even for those who may own this one on Blu-ray or DVD, it's well worth the upgrade. Few movies will benefit more from the extra fidelity on offer from UHD.
The movie sees the tyrannical Immortan Joe enslave survivors inside his desert fortress, the Citadel. When Furiosa (Charlize Theron) leads the despot's five wives in a daring escape, she forges an alliance with the quiet loner Max (Tom Hardy) in a fortified armored War Rig. The most epic car chase in cinema history ensues.
I can't say anything about "Fury Road" that hasn't been said by other people more eloquently. I don't need to convince anyone that this movie kicks wholesale a**. But I can humbly suggest that if you have $15 to spare, this is one of the best ways to spend it during Black Friday.