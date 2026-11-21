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Not to paint with too broad of a brush here, but I feel like there is a tremendous amount of crossover between hardcore science fiction fans and physical media collectors. I say this as a proud member of both parties. To that end, Black Friday is a good time for sci-fi lovers who also happen to still buy Blu-rays and 4K Ultra HD copies of movies they love, and 2026 offers no shortage of deals to take advantage of.

There are plenty of underrated sci-fi movies people need to watch. There have been plenty of outstanding sci-fi movies released this past year, including "Project Hail Mary." The options are endless and, fortunately, this year's Black Friday offerings cover the spread. We've dug through the sales and picked out a handful of the best options available to prospective buyers out there.

From classics in the Criterion Collection to one of the greatest science fiction movies of the 21st century and everything in between, these are five of the best sci-fi movies you can get for under $20 during this year's Black Friday sales. Let's dive in, shall we?