What's the most famous film in history? "Star Wars"? "Citizen Kane"? "Casablanca"? Victor Fleming's "The Wizard of Oz" has to be in contention. "Oz" remains as beloved almost a century after its premiere as it was in its day, and everything of note about the movie is embedded into pop culture, from the Yellow Brick Road to the characters who walk it to the Flying Monkeys. Ever since the 1950s, the film has become a staple of television programming, ensuring generations that came long after the movie itself still learn from an early age to cherish it.

Margaret Hamilton as The Wicked Witch of the West is the definitive cultural image of a wicked witch. Her green skin, black outfit with a pointed hat, and, of course, her broom are the blueprint for countless other witches (not to mention, Halloween costumes).

"Oz" wasn't the first ever color film, despite misconceptions otherwise, but it still represents a turning point. One reason the error sticks is how well it maps onto the movie's narrative. Dorothy Gale's (Judy Garland) story begins in plain old Kansas, shot in black and white. Then, when she lands in Oz, the movie turns into technicolor. Even today, the film's rainbow-colored fantasy remains a beautiful spectacle.

Many, many unofficial "Wizard of Oz" sequels and prequels have been made, including various animated movies and TV series. Later "Oz" movies range from the (surprisingly frightening) 1985 sequel "Return to Oz" to Sam Raimi's 2013 prequel about the wizard, "Oz the Great and Powerful." Then of course, there's the stage musical (and now two-part movie) "Wicked," the only "Oz"-inspired work that even comes close to the original movie's cultural status.