87 Years Later, Dorothy's Best Wizard Of Oz Line Remains The Greatest Movie Quote Ever
What's the most famous film in history? "Star Wars"? "Citizen Kane"? "Casablanca"? Victor Fleming's "The Wizard of Oz" has to be in contention. "Oz" remains as beloved almost a century after its premiere as it was in its day, and everything of note about the movie is embedded into pop culture, from the Yellow Brick Road to the characters who walk it to the Flying Monkeys. Ever since the 1950s, the film has become a staple of television programming, ensuring generations that came long after the movie itself still learn from an early age to cherish it.
Margaret Hamilton as The Wicked Witch of the West is the definitive cultural image of a wicked witch. Her green skin, black outfit with a pointed hat, and, of course, her broom are the blueprint for countless other witches (not to mention, Halloween costumes).
"Oz" wasn't the first ever color film, despite misconceptions otherwise, but it still represents a turning point. One reason the error sticks is how well it maps onto the movie's narrative. Dorothy Gale's (Judy Garland) story begins in plain old Kansas, shot in black and white. Then, when she lands in Oz, the movie turns into technicolor. Even today, the film's rainbow-colored fantasy remains a beautiful spectacle.
Many, many unofficial "Wizard of Oz" sequels and prequels have been made, including various animated movies and TV series. Later "Oz" movies range from the (surprisingly frightening) 1985 sequel "Return to Oz" to Sam Raimi's 2013 prequel about the wizard, "Oz the Great and Powerful." Then of course, there's the stage musical (and now two-part movie) "Wicked," the only "Oz"-inspired work that even comes close to the original movie's cultural status.
Quote of the Day from The Wizard of Oz
As you almost certainly know, during "The Wizard of Oz," Dorothy and her little dog Toto get swept away by a twister to the Land of Oz. After a grand adventure, she realizes the power to go home was with her all along in the ruby slippers gifted to her by Glinda the Good Witch (Billie Burke). So, calling on the slippers' power, Dorothy closes her eyes and wakes up in her bed back in Kansas after affirming "There's no place like home!" (suggesting, unlike in its source material, Dorothy's adventure was all a dream). She then declares to her Aunt Em (Clara Blandick) and everyone else present that there is, indeed, no place like home.
At the beginning of "The Wizard of Oz," Dorothy wants to see more of the world beyond Kansas, as she sings in "Somewhere Over The Rainbow." She finally runs away to save her dog Toto from the cruel Mrs. Gulch (Margaret Hamilton), but then rushes back when traveling performer Professor Marvel (Frank Morgan) warns her that her aunt, uncle, and friends back at the farm worry for her.
In "The Wizard of Oz," "home" means a place surrounded by people who love you most. That's the place that will welcome you, and where you'll return to, after any sort of grand adventure. Before she returns home/wakes up, Dorothy tells her gathered friends in Oz that, "If I ever go looking for my heart's desire again, I won't look any further than my own backyard. Because if it isn't there, I never really lost it to begin with!" If you subscribe to it all being a dream, then her trip to Oz even didn't take her any further than that.
Other memorable quotes from The Wizard of Oz
- "Somewhere, over the rainbow, way up high, there's a land that I heard of once in a lullaby. Somewhere, over the rainbow, skies are blue..." — Dorothy Gale.
- "For 23 years I've been dying to tell you what I've thought of you and ....well .... being a Christian woman I can't say it!" — Aunt Em.
- "Toto, I've a feeling we're not in Kansas any more." — Dorothy Gale.
- "Ding-dong, the witch is dead! Which old witch? The wicked witch!" — The Munchkins.
- "I'll get you, my pretty, and your little dog, too!" — The Wicked Witch of the West.
- "Some people without brains do an awful lot of talking, don't they?" — The Scarecrow.
- "Lions, and tigers, and bears! Oh, my!" — Dorothy Gale.
- "Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain." — The Wizard of Oz.
- "You are under the unfortunate delusion that simply because you run away from danger, you have no courage. You're confusing courage with wisdom." — The Wizard of Oz.
- "Remember, my sentimental friend, that a heart is not judged by how much you love; but by how much you are loved by others." — The Wizard of Oz.
- "Anybody can have a brain. That's a very mediocre commodity. [...] Back where I come from, we have universities, seats of great learning, where men go to become great thinkers. And when they come out, they think deep thoughts and with no more brains than you have. But they have one thing you haven't got: a diploma." — The Wizard of Oz.