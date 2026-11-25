Quentin Tarantino Did More Than Just Write The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth
Quentin Tarantino has returned to the world of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" with "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" (why not read our review of the new movie here?). But this time, while Tarantino penned the script, he isn't in the director's chair. Instead, he's handed directing duties over to his pal David Fincher (who is ending his exclusive deal with Netflix with the film). Tarantino might not be behind the camera, but he still has a presence in the film, and it echoes something he did in "Hollywood" as well.
Early in "Cliff Booth," we're introduced to Charlie Peters, a hot-tempered TV star played by Scott Caan. To speed-run us through Charlie's successful career, we're given a little montage of his various roles, and that montage is narrated by none other than Tarantino, whose very recognizable voice provides some humorous details about Charlie's work.
Tarantino played a narrator in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, too
Fans of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" will recall that Tarantino also provided narration in that movie, too. He actually wasn't the only narrator, either, because during one scene, Kurt Russell, who plays a stuntman named Randy in that film, also provides a little narration. As for Tarantino, he also voiced some crucial narration during a pivotal scene in "The Hateful Eight."
In fact, the filmmaker has a history of popping up in his movies, either via a voice cameo or a physical appearance. He has a pretty significant role in "Reservoir Dogs," makes a memorable cameo in "Pulp Fiction," gets to use an abysmal Australian accent in "Django Unchained," has his voice heard during a movie playing in "Inglourious Basterds" (and also plays a corpse in the film), plays a bartender in "Death Proof," portrays one of the members of the Crazy 88 gang in "Kill Bill," and lends his voice to an answering machine in "Jackie Brown."
So while "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" may not technically be a Quentin Tarantino movie, it still feels like one, right down to the obligatory cameo.