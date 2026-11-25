Quentin Tarantino has returned to the world of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" with "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" (why not read our review of the new movie here?). But this time, while Tarantino penned the script, he isn't in the director's chair. Instead, he's handed directing duties over to his pal David Fincher (who is ending his exclusive deal with Netflix with the film). Tarantino might not be behind the camera, but he still has a presence in the film, and it echoes something he did in "Hollywood" as well.

Early in "Cliff Booth," we're introduced to Charlie Peters, a hot-tempered TV star played by Scott Caan. To speed-run us through Charlie's successful career, we're given a little montage of his various roles, and that montage is narrated by none other than Tarantino, whose very recognizable voice provides some humorous details about Charlie's work.