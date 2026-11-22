Where Star Trek Characters Go To Relax: The Vacation Planet Risa Explained
Welcome to Trekspertise, a series where we break down the technology, history, details, and decisions that make the Star Trek universe so complex — and so fun.
"Star Trek" is set in a world of professional officers who work on extraordinary faster-than-light starships and who devote their lives to society-bolstering missions of scientific study and diplomatic negotiation. Starfleet is hellbent on wreaking peace throughout the galaxy, trying to ensure that all sentient beings are locked into a well-oiled machine of mutual aid. Starfleet officers work strenuous shifts on their respective missions, devoted to the cause, 24 Earth hours a day, seven Earth days a week.
But a vital part of the "Star Trek" utopia is that officers get to rest at reasonable intervals. Officers may live by Starfleet's code, but they still get to clock out at the end of the day, and they still get to take shore leave when needed. /Film has previously written about the franchise's tradition of kooky shore leave episodes, wherein "Star Trek" characters run into wacky adventures, even when on vacation on seemingly placid resort worlds.
The most commonly mentioned resort world in "Star Trek" is Risa, first mentioned in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Captain's Holiday." In that episode, Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) was forced to take a vacation somewhat against his will, and only aimed to read a few long books, James Joyce's "Ulysses" among them. Naturally, once on Risa, he not only learned about the planet's hedonistic, sex-positive culture, but also became embroiled in an Indiana Jones-like artifact-stealing plot with a sassy, roguish artifact dealer named Vash (Jennifer Hetrick), an awesome character that came to be in a sort-of love triangle with Picard and Q (John de Lancie).
But let's take a closer look at Risa and see what it's all about and how it functions.
Risa has more to offer than just sex
Sex is quite free and open on Risa, and they even have their own code for attracting sex partners there. In "Captain's Holiday," Riker asks that Picard pick up a souvenir for him, a Horga'hn, which is a small wooden statue. Picard doesn't know what it is, so when he places it next to him by the pool, it attracts the attention of a comely Risa resort employee named Joval (Deirdre Imershein). When she flirts with him, Picard rebuffs her, which confuses her.
The Horga'hn, she has to explain, is a symbol of Risan sexuality, and putting it on display essentially means you're hot to trot. It's like putting an upside-down pineapple on your door during a cruise (and you can look that one up yourself). It turns out Riker was playing a little prank on Picard.
Risa isn't only about free sexuality, though. There are massage facilities, beaches, sun beds, and special climate-control technology keeps the entire world appropriately pleasant for most visiting humanoid species. The planet is designed to be endlessly pleasant and relaxing.
A lot of the planet's mechanics were described in the "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" episode "Let He Who is Without Sin...," wherein Worf (Michael Dorn) takes a vacation to Risa with his then-girlfriend Dax (Terry Farrell). A bout of jealousy, and some personal issues, cause Worf to sabotage the planet's weather grid, causing it to rain heavily, interrupting all the world's outdoor activities.
Earlier, Worf had connected with some Puritanical anti-pleasure zealots who feel Risa is a symbol of how the Federation has become soft. Apparently not everyone likes Risa, nor Starfleet's insistence that everyone relax from time to time.
I want to go to Risa
Of course, those Puritanical zealots are outliers, and Risa is not a hotly contested world, nor the center of any kind of serious "Star Trek"-wide politic. In both "Captain's Holiday" and "Let He Who is Without Sin..." it is mentioned that no weapons are allowed on the planet, so we know, at the very least, that Risa is just as devoted to peace as the rest of the Starfleet universe.
Risa is mentioned a lot in the franchise, spoken of like Hawai'i or St. Barts, in that it's a desirable place to spend one's prolonged vacation. On "Star Trek: Enterprise," set a century prior to the original "Star Trek," the crew of the Enterprise become the first humans to visit Risa, showing that it was a resort world since before the Federation came into being. We know from snippets of dialogue throughout the franchise that Risa has a water park, some underground gardens for exploring, many professional masseuses, and a lagoon where it never rains.
But it seems that business is conducted there sometimes. In the "Next Generation" episode "The Mind's Eye," Geordi (LeVar Burton) plans to go there for an artificial intelligence conference. We never see them, but I can imagine that Risa has souped-up versions of Marriott ballrooms.
Sharp-eyed Trekkies might have noticed that, in the pilot episode of "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" (read our review here), a series set almost nine centuries after the events of "Next Generation," Risa was listed as a Federation world on a background screen. It seems that resort worlds will persist indefinitely.
Looking over the amenities, I think I'd like to go to Risa. Anyone got a line on tickets?