Welcome to Trekspertise, a series where we break down the technology, history, details, and decisions that make the Star Trek universe so complex — and so fun.

"Star Trek" is set in a world of professional officers who work on extraordinary faster-than-light starships and who devote their lives to society-bolstering missions of scientific study and diplomatic negotiation. Starfleet is hellbent on wreaking peace throughout the galaxy, trying to ensure that all sentient beings are locked into a well-oiled machine of mutual aid. Starfleet officers work strenuous shifts on their respective missions, devoted to the cause, 24 Earth hours a day, seven Earth days a week.

But a vital part of the "Star Trek" utopia is that officers get to rest at reasonable intervals. Officers may live by Starfleet's code, but they still get to clock out at the end of the day, and they still get to take shore leave when needed. /Film has previously written about the franchise's tradition of kooky shore leave episodes, wherein "Star Trek" characters run into wacky adventures, even when on vacation on seemingly placid resort worlds.

The most commonly mentioned resort world in "Star Trek" is Risa, first mentioned in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Captain's Holiday." In that episode, Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) was forced to take a vacation somewhat against his will, and only aimed to read a few long books, James Joyce's "Ulysses" among them. Naturally, once on Risa, he not only learned about the planet's hedonistic, sex-positive culture, but also became embroiled in an Indiana Jones-like artifact-stealing plot with a sassy, roguish artifact dealer named Vash (Jennifer Hetrick), an awesome character that came to be in a sort-of love triangle with Picard and Q (John de Lancie).

But let's take a closer look at Risa and see what it's all about and how it functions.