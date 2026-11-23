This Creepy Twilight Zone Episode Was The First One Not Written By Rod Serling
No TV writer is as synonymous with their creation as Rod Serling is with "The Twilight Zone." As the show's host, he was the face of the series. In an anthology series, you can't expect to see the same actors and characters every time you tune in, so the only familiar sound to welcome you into the twilight zone was Serling's calm, sardonic voice.
Serling wrote 92 of the 156 "Twilight Zone" episodes that aired during the show's five season run. The first episode that did not come from a Serling script is the series' ninth episode, "Perchance to Dream," with writer Charles Beaumont self-adapting a short story he originally wrote for publication in Playboy magazine. (Now, technically, the beloved eighth "Twilight Zone" episode "Time Enough At Last," boasting one of the show's most depressing endings, was based on a short story by Lynn Venable. However, Serling wrote the teleplay.)
"Perchance to Dream" stars Richard Conte (nowadays most remembered for playing Don Barzini in "The Godfather") as Edward Hall, a man who hasn't slept for days — because he's convinced if he falls asleep, he'll die. But his insomnia is born of a different medical condition. Hall has a weak heart, so much so that if he experiences a significant enough shock, even in his dreams, it might literally kill him. The episode sees Hall visiting a psychiatrist, Dr. Eliot Rathmann (John Larch), and recalling how his own mind seems to be trying to knock him off a ledge with terrifying dreams.
Perchance to Dream pushes The Twilight Zone into psychological horror
The title "Perchance to Dream" comes from a soliloquy in "Hamlet," when the eponymous prince muses: "To sleep, perchance to dream." But Hamlet is talking about the sleep of death and his temptation to suicide. That makes the line a fitting, though flipped-on-its-head, title for a story about a man terrified he'll die if he falls asleep. ("Batman: The Animated Series" would later use "Perchance to Dream" as the title for star Kevin Conroy's favorite episode.)
The episode is primarily set in Dr. Rathmann's skyscraper office, but peeks inside Hall's dreams to let us see his terror. The second half cuts between the office and Hall recounting his dreams of a carnival, where "everything [is] warped and twisted out of shape," and the nightmare that came closest to killing him. A cat-eyed woman named Maya (Suzanne Lloyd) leads Hall down a haunted trail, packed with monstrous animatronics, and then onto a roller coaster.
Maya's feline coding marks her as a predator, toying with Hall like a terrified mouse trying to escape her claws. Watching the episode now, it feels like "A Nightmare on Elm Street" with a femme fatale instead of a knife-handed slasher. The carnival scenes use Dutch angles and foggy camera filters feel extra unnerving and wrong. Combined with the Halloween aesthetic and Maya's cutting laughter, the dream lives up to the nightmare that Hall described.
Charles Beaumont remained one of most prolific "Twilight Zone" writers. During the second season, he self-adapted his spooky short story "The Howling Man," helping turn it into one of the scariest "Twilight Zone" episodes ever. But "Perchance to Dream" first proved that Beaumont could makes trips to the Twilight Zone genuinely terror-inducing.