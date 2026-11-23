No TV writer is as synonymous with their creation as Rod Serling is with "The Twilight Zone." As the show's host, he was the face of the series. In an anthology series, you can't expect to see the same actors and characters every time you tune in, so the only familiar sound to welcome you into the twilight zone was Serling's calm, sardonic voice.

Serling wrote 92 of the 156 "Twilight Zone" episodes that aired during the show's five season run. The first episode that did not come from a Serling script is the series' ninth episode, "Perchance to Dream," with writer Charles Beaumont self-adapting a short story he originally wrote for publication in Playboy magazine. (Now, technically, the beloved eighth "Twilight Zone" episode "Time Enough At Last," boasting one of the show's most depressing endings, was based on a short story by Lynn Venable. However, Serling wrote the teleplay.)

"Perchance to Dream" stars Richard Conte (nowadays most remembered for playing Don Barzini in "The Godfather") as Edward Hall, a man who hasn't slept for days — because he's convinced if he falls asleep, he'll die. But his insomnia is born of a different medical condition. Hall has a weak heart, so much so that if he experiences a significant enough shock, even in his dreams, it might literally kill him. The episode sees Hall visiting a psychiatrist, Dr. Eliot Rathmann (John Larch), and recalling how his own mind seems to be trying to knock him off a ledge with terrifying dreams.