Pedro Pascal is one of the biggest, most in-demand actors in Hollywood right now. "The Mandalorian" star is as big as he's ever been, especially since he's part of the full cast of "Avengers: Doomsday," which arrives in December. He's reprising his role as Reed Richards from last year's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." And yes, that's going to be a must-see cinematic event for people all over the world, but Pascal is starring in another movie that demands to be seen in theaters as well.

"Behemoth!" is not as big as "Doomsday." In fact, I'd go so far as to wager a lot of people reading this are probably hearing about it for the first time. It's a smaller drama that might not typically earn the "must-see in theaters" label in the streaming era. Be that as it may, it's absolutely worth prioritizing in theaters, as watching it at home is going to leave a whole lot to be desired in comparison.

The movie focuses on a gifted cellist named Alex Serian (Pascal), who returns home to Los Angeles after 20 years on the road. Music completely consumes him, but a turn of events leads him on an unexpected journey that completely alters his life. That's the gist of it, without spoiling some of the more compelling details that are better discovered while watching the movie.

Tony Gilroy is the man who made "Andor" within the "Star Wars" galaxy, but he's also a very talented filmmaker outside of that franchise (see "Michael Clayton"). This represents his return to the director's chair for a feature film for the first time in 14 years. It's a very welcome one at that. It's also arguably Pascal's greatest performance to date in his impressive career. But none of those very good reasons to see this movie are why it demands to be seen in a theater.