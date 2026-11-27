Pedro Pascal's New Movie Is A Must-Watch In Theaters (And It's Not Avengers: Doomsday)
Pedro Pascal is one of the biggest, most in-demand actors in Hollywood right now. "The Mandalorian" star is as big as he's ever been, especially since he's part of the full cast of "Avengers: Doomsday," which arrives in December. He's reprising his role as Reed Richards from last year's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." And yes, that's going to be a must-see cinematic event for people all over the world, but Pascal is starring in another movie that demands to be seen in theaters as well.
"Behemoth!" is not as big as "Doomsday." In fact, I'd go so far as to wager a lot of people reading this are probably hearing about it for the first time. It's a smaller drama that might not typically earn the "must-see in theaters" label in the streaming era. Be that as it may, it's absolutely worth prioritizing in theaters, as watching it at home is going to leave a whole lot to be desired in comparison.
The movie focuses on a gifted cellist named Alex Serian (Pascal), who returns home to Los Angeles after 20 years on the road. Music completely consumes him, but a turn of events leads him on an unexpected journey that completely alters his life. That's the gist of it, without spoiling some of the more compelling details that are better discovered while watching the movie.
Tony Gilroy is the man who made "Andor" within the "Star Wars" galaxy, but he's also a very talented filmmaker outside of that franchise (see "Michael Clayton"). This represents his return to the director's chair for a feature film for the first time in 14 years. It's a very welcome one at that. It's also arguably Pascal's greatest performance to date in his impressive career. But none of those very good reasons to see this movie are why it demands to be seen in a theater.
Behemoth! is enhanced greatly by the theatrical experience
"Behomoth!" is a non-linear character study through the lens of a man's singular obsession with music and how that complicates his important relationships outside of that obsession. It's a f*****g good movie. But it's also very much a movie about music and the love of music, so it should come as no surprise that it also contains some incredible music. That's why this movie is so greatly enhanced by the theatrical experience.
I was lucky enough to catch this one at the Austin Film Festival this year, and from the opening scene, the swell of the orchestral arrangements hit me like a brick wall. With all due respect to the theater I was in, it's not like I was in a fancy IMAX auditorium or a decked out Dolby Cinema screen. It was just a damn good theater. But that made all of the difference.
Even as someone who cherishes the theatrical experience and considers himself a blockbuster junkie (as evidenced by my favorite movies of all time), this isn't the type of movie that I'd normally scream about needing to be seen in a theater. However, Tony Gilroy and the movie's wildly impressive list of composers, which includes everyone from Michael Giacchino to Alan Silvestri, outdid themselves. The sound hits you like a train, and no matter how good most people's home audio setup is, it's just not going to compare.
"Trolls World Tour" was the least likely movie that changed Hollywood forever, making it possible to watch new releases at home. That coupled with the rise of streaming has made it easier than ever for people to stay home and watch movies. When they do go to theaters, it's not for "little" dramas like this. But this movie is absolutely a spectacle in its own way, making it worth seeking out.
Behemoth! is not a wait to stream it movie
I'm not trying to lower one movie to raise the other. I'm going to see "Avengers: Doomsday" on opening night. I'm very excited about it. The "Avengers: Doomsday" ticket pre-sales have already topped the entire run of "Supergirl." That movie doesn't need anyone's help. Nobody needs to be told to get off the couch for that one.
"Behemoth!" is a movie that doesn't scream "must-see spectacle" on the surface. But the craft on display is enthralling, and the sound is nothing shy of a minor miracle of cinema. It's a love letter to music and a cautionary tale about obsession, with both sides of that coin benefitting marvelously from the experience that only a movie theater can offer. Watching movies at home has never been better, but it's still not quite the same thing.
Also, let me again remind you that Tony Gilroy made the modern masterpiece that is "Michael Clayton." That's absolutely the filmmaker who is back in the saddle for this one, alongside Pedro Pascal giving it all in a role that he was made for. The stars aligned for this one, and it's absolutely, rightfully going to be in the awards season conversation. But it's also at risk of being one of those movies that gets lost in the flow at the box office as bigger things surround it.
I'm here to tell you this: "Behemoth!" is not a "wait to stream it" movie. No matter how it may look on the surface, this is precisely the kind of cinematic experience people claim to crave. Something original and worthy of leaving the house for. This is worth the time and money, even if it's not a $100 million blockbuster. It's spectacular in its own way.
"Behemoth!" hits theaters on December 4, 2026.