Cillian Murphy Regretted Not Being Part Of One Christopher Nolan Movie
Speaking to the Independent back in 2023, Cillian Murphy admitted there was one Christopher Nolan movie that he would've liked to have worked on but didn't. The film in question? Nolan's 2014 space odyssey "Interstellar."
Murphy has, to date, appeared in six of Nolan's movies. He played Dr. Jonathan Crane, aka the Scarecrow, in Nolan's three Batman movies (albeit, two of those performances were cameos), and he portrayed Robert Fischer, a man subjected to dream invasion, in "Inception." He also played a soldier in "Dunkirk" and won an Academy Award for Best Actor for portraying the titular character in Nolan's "Oppenheimer." And while he's great in all these roles, some of Murphy's performances in Nolan's films are even better than others.
As for "Interstellar," Murphy told the Independent that while he wishes he could've been involved with it, he loves it all the same, explaining:
"I adore 'Interstellar' just because I find it so emotional. [...] I remember seeing it in the cinema when I had little kids. It just had a big impact on me. It broke my heart. I love watching his films when I'm not in them because you don't have to freak out about the size of your ears, or whatever."
That said, Murphy clarified that the "right people" were ultimately cast in "Interstellar." Indeed, the film is full of big-name stars, including Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, John Lithgow, Michael Caine, Ellen Burstyn, Casey Affleck, Topher Grace, David Oyelowo, and Matt Damon. Given the prestige of that cast, Murphy likely would've been happy to tag in for any of those actors.
Cillian Murphy had a few ideas for an Interstellar double feature
Cillian Murphy was interviewed by the Independent right around the time "Oppenheimer" opened in theaters, and it was brought to his attention that many filmgoers had, amusingly, paired the movie with Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" to create a deliberately incongruous double-feature widely referred to as "Barbenheimer." It was quite the cultural event as well, with "Barbenheimer" going on to become a massive box office success.
Playfully, the Independent asked Murphy which Christopher Nolan film he would pair "Oppenheimer" with, and he presented the following options:
"You could go 'Interstellar,' which is very ... explores similar scientific, physic themes. Or you could watch 'Dunkirk,' which is also set in World War II. 'Dunkirk' is shorter, so that might be a good match 'cause it's like an hour-and-a-half, and then you can go into ['Oppenheimer']."
"Dunkirk" is, just for the record, 106 minutes, but I get Murphy's meaning. "Oppenheimer" is already three hours, and "Interstellar" is 169 minutes, so pairing two very long movies together might be a bit of a chore.
Nolan has since directed the 2026 mega-hit "The Odyssey," while, in the same year, Murphy made his long-awaited return to the "28" franchise by appearing briefly in "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple." One can assume, however, that Murphy and Nolan will cross paths again professionally in due time.