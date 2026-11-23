Speaking to the Independent back in 2023, Cillian Murphy admitted there was one Christopher Nolan movie that he would've liked to have worked on but didn't. The film in question? Nolan's 2014 space odyssey "Interstellar."

Murphy has, to date, appeared in six of Nolan's movies. He played Dr. Jonathan Crane, aka the Scarecrow, in Nolan's three Batman movies (albeit, two of those performances were cameos), and he portrayed Robert Fischer, a man subjected to dream invasion, in "Inception." He also played a soldier in "Dunkirk" and won an Academy Award for Best Actor for portraying the titular character in Nolan's "Oppenheimer." And while he's great in all these roles, some of Murphy's performances in Nolan's films are even better than others.

As for "Interstellar," Murphy told the Independent that while he wishes he could've been involved with it, he loves it all the same, explaining:

"I adore 'Interstellar' just because I find it so emotional. [...] I remember seeing it in the cinema when I had little kids. It just had a big impact on me. It broke my heart. I love watching his films when I'm not in them because you don't have to freak out about the size of your ears, or whatever."

That said, Murphy clarified that the "right people" were ultimately cast in "Interstellar." Indeed, the film is full of big-name stars, including Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, John Lithgow, Michael Caine, Ellen Burstyn, Casey Affleck, Topher Grace, David Oyelowo, and Matt Damon. Given the prestige of that cast, Murphy likely would've been happy to tag in for any of those actors.