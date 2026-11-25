"Welcome to a future we no longer control." So says the official tagline for the Prime Video series "Blade Runner 2099," which is set (self-evidently) 50 years after the events of Denis Villeneuve's "Blade Runner 2049" movie. The world has undergone some seriously seismic changes since then, as viewers will quickly realize in the opening moments of the show. Where both Ridley Scott's classic 1982 film "Blade Runner" and Villeneuve's 2017 sequel took place under very traditional confines (with humanity ruling over bioengineered Replicants as second-class citizens), "2099" has flipped the script entirely. Instead, the Replicants have orchestrated a full-scale uprising and seized control.

Not that we'll actually see any of that go down within "Blade Runner 2099," mind you. The series premiere opens well after this revolutionary turn of events has become old news. It's a bold and decisive creative choice, and one that I had to ask showrunner Silka Luisa about during a recent press junket. Why set this story in the aftermath of such a development rather than during it? As she tells it, it had to do with telling a story we haven't already seen in pop culture before:

"To be honest, I feel like I've seen that before. Not with Replicants, but definitely the robot revolution is definitely something I can close my eyes and picture. It's been in the zeitgeist and people have done different takes on it, so it didn't seem like I was going to be putting anything out into the world that people couldn't imagine for themselves."

Reading between the lines, it's true that properties like "Terminator" have already covered this ground before. And, in fairness, a wartime drama wouldn't quite mesh with the neo-noir vibes of "Blade Runner." But, for Luisa, her reasons extend even deeper than that.