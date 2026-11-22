In 2002, Drew McWeeny, then writing as Professor Moriarty for the pioneering website Ain't It Cool News, published a script review that got many a cinephile's engine revving. The upstart indie auteur Darren Aronofsky had written an ambitious science fiction screenplay that skillfully bopped between 16th century Mexico, the present day, and the year 2500. But there was a catch: it was an intimate epic about the inescapability of mortality. I read the original screenplay, and my immediate takeaway was that Aronofsky had worked a sorrowful riff on "2001: A Space Odyssey." It wasn't taking on the mysteries of the universe; it was about understanding, on a human and cosmic level, the mystery of grief.

"The Fountain" was greenlit on a $60 million budget with Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett cast as lovers facing, in the present day, the certain death of the latter via cancer. Pitt's character is a cancer researcher who's unwilling to accept Blanchett's death; he's close to a breakthrough, but the die is cast. When the budget threatened to balloon, Warner Bros. got nervous. Then Pitt dropped out, Blanchett followed and the project was pretty much dead.

But Aronofsky, much like the protagonist of his screenplay, couldn't let go. He scaled back the screenplay, figured out a way to deliver the eye-popping visual effects at a reasonable cost, and somehow got Hugh Jackman and Rachel Weisz to sign on at a reasonable price. "The Fountain" was greenlit yet again, at which point Warner Bros. was again faced with the challenge of how to sell this cerebral sci-fi epic. Aronofsky made the best film of his career thus far (and Jackman has rarely been better), but the studio couldn't figure out the marketing. Ergo, it bombed.