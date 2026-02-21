Hugh Jackman's Underrated 2006 Sci-Fi Flop Still Inspires Fierce Fan Devotion

Darren Aronofsky had firmly established himself as an exciting young filmmaker on the strength of the micro-budget freakout "Pi" and his harrowing adaptation of Hubert Selby Jr.'s novel "Requiem for a Dream" when he took the studio plunge with an original work of science fiction. Warner Bros. probably would've preferred to exploit his talents via "Batman: Year One" (which would've been a gritty restart of the studio's most valuable comic book franchise), but once Aronofsky got Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett attached to star in "The Fountain," they couldn't say no.

WB always had concerns about the commercial potential of "The Fountain," and they sought to limit their spend by getting another production company to pitch in on the $70 million budget. They pulled it off, and the film was a go. A crew was hired. Massive sets were being built. Then Pitt walked away because he was unhappy with Aronofsky's rewrite, forcing WB to cancel the production.

Rather than give up on "The Fountain," Aronofsky reworked the project to fit a far more palatable $35 million budget, and he sweetened the deal by casting Hugh Jackman and Rachel Weisz as the leads. WB very much wanted to be in the Aronofsky business, so they pulled the trigger on his heady rumination on death, heartbreak, and the quest for immortality. They were hoping for a masterpiece that earned rave reviews and generated ecstatic word of mouth. They were dreaming of Oscars. Alas, reviews were mixed, and they wound up with a flop that grossed $16.5 million.

"The Fountain" evidently isn't for everyone, but if it is for you, it's very much for you. And Jackman has experienced this ardor first-hand when fans of the film approach him in public.