Brad Pitt Almost Destroyed This Underrated Rachel Weisz Drama

Director Darren Aronofsky exploded onto the indie movie scene in 1998 with his ultra-low budget freakout "π." It was an intense, out of control math lesson about pattern obsession, religious numerology, and the mob. What's more, it came packaged with one of the more striking electronica soundtracks of the era, featuring artists like Aphex Twin and Massive Attack. Made for only $132,000, it earned $3.2 million at the box office. Aronofsky was, very suddenly, a force to be reckoned with. The director fulfilled that promise in 2000 with the release of his heavily researched (and heavily rehearsed) drama "Requiem for a Dream," an unflinching, ultra-stylized look at the damages of addiction.

Unfortunately, Aronofsky kind of hit a wall with his third feature: a cosmic love story titled "The Fountain." His most expensive film up to that point, "The Fountain" cost $35 million to make and was distributed in North America by Warner Bros. It was Aronofsky's first big studio project, and he seemingly felt the need to take big swings and tell an epic story. The movie's narrative is divided into three time frames, each of which follows a different character played by Hugh Jackman. There is a segment set the 16th-century (where Jackman plays a conquistador named Tomás Creo), a segment set in the present (where Jackman plays Dr. Tommy Credo, a surgeon), and a segment set in the 26th century (where Jackman plays "Tom the Space Traveler," a bald monk-like figure sitting on a floating island with a massive, dying tree).

In all three segments, Rachel Weisz plays the Jackman character's true love. The present-day sequences are the most tragic, as the Weisz character is wasting away from cancer. Naturally, all three timelines eventually intersect in a strange, spiritual, cosmic fashion.

"The Fountain" earned only $16.5 million at the box office, making it a legitimate bomb. It also had a troubled production, having almost fell apart entirely when its original leading man, Brad Pitt, dropped out unexpectedly. It was only through luck that Jackman was ultimately available to take his place.