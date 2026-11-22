Stephen King's Carrie Inspired This Iconic 90s Rock Album
Few images in horror are as recognizable as pig blood raining down on freshly-crowned prom queen Carrie White. It's an image first born from "Carrie" author Stephen King's imagination, and it's been brought to life repeatedly on-screen, starting with Brian De Palma's 1976 "Carrie" film adaptation on up to Mike Flanagan's 2026 "Carrie" TV series.
Carrie's bloody prom night is such a famous scene that its cultural influence extends beyond movies. The rock band Hole's second, and best, album, 1994's "Live Through This," features cover art of a prom queen holding flowers close to her face with a wide-eyed smile but tear-drenched makeup. Featuring model Leilani Bishop and photographed by Ellen von Unwerth, the cover represented Hole's inflammatory frontwoman Courtney Love's attempt to recreate the pivotal scene from De Palma's "Carrie."
"We were on the phone for one hour. I didn't say much but listened, and Courtney had the idea of reenacting the scene of the movie 'Carrie,' which I loved, too," as von Unwerth once told fashion magazine AnOther. "Live Through This" earned much critical lauding and commercial success in its day and is still ranked as one of the best albums of 1994, if not in alternative rock history. The aggressive songs on it both cut deep and flat out rock.
Even the "Carrie"-inspired album cover art is famous in its own right. Rolling Stone has ranked "Live Through This" as the 13th best album cover ever. Later female musicians like Olivia Rodrigo have staged "Live Through This" homages featuring themselves, much like how the original album cover paid homage to "Carrie." That homage isn't skin deep, either. The "Carrie" allusions on the album's cover reflect the album's themes of how the world likes to (metaphorically) drop pig's blood on women, especially ones who step into the spotlight.
Hole's Live Through This album cover recreates Carrie
The title "Live Through This" immediately suggests someone going through a tough time and, barely, finding the strength to, well, live through it. As Courtney Love has explained, the title comes from a line of dialogue in a different movie — "Gone with the Wind" — and was largely inspired by the microscope the media had put her life under. (Love's husband, Kurt Cobain, died by suicide in April 1994, about a week before the release of "Live Through This.")
Allusions to violence against the feminine runs through the album. "Asking for It" is titled after a common rape victim blaming refrain. (Love was inspired by how, while once crowdsurfing at a show, the crowd tore her clothes off, a pretty terrifying mix of sexual assault and objectifying fandom.) "Jennifer's Body" (the namesake of the cult classic horror film) is about a woman being murdered, with the chorus alluding to how people later "found pieces of Jennifer's body." "Plump" and "Doll Parts" explore the body image issues with which people's unforgiving gaze infects women.
"Softer, Softest" features the verse "burn the witch, just bring me back her head," referencing the historical persecution and execution of women as "witches." Besides the album cover, that's the line that most directly connects "Live Through This" to "Carrie," a story all about religious trauma. The withdrawn and telekinetic Carrie White is the kind of woman who'd be burned as a witch in darker ages.
Carrie's pain is often explicitly feminine, too, as the story infamously kicks off with her getting her first period. The allusions to "Carrie" in "Live Through This" infuse subtext that, with all that the world makes women live through, it's miraculous that more of them don't explode like Carrie White did.