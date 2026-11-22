Few images in horror are as recognizable as pig blood raining down on freshly-crowned prom queen Carrie White. It's an image first born from "Carrie" author Stephen King's imagination, and it's been brought to life repeatedly on-screen, starting with Brian De Palma's 1976 "Carrie" film adaptation on up to Mike Flanagan's 2026 "Carrie" TV series.

Carrie's bloody prom night is such a famous scene that its cultural influence extends beyond movies. The rock band Hole's second, and best, album, 1994's "Live Through This," features cover art of a prom queen holding flowers close to her face with a wide-eyed smile but tear-drenched makeup. Featuring model Leilani Bishop and photographed by Ellen von Unwerth, the cover represented Hole's inflammatory frontwoman Courtney Love's attempt to recreate the pivotal scene from De Palma's "Carrie."

"We were on the phone for one hour. I didn't say much but listened, and Courtney had the idea of reenacting the scene of the movie 'Carrie,' which I loved, too," as von Unwerth once told fashion magazine AnOther. "Live Through This" earned much critical lauding and commercial success in its day and is still ranked as one of the best albums of 1994, if not in alternative rock history. The aggressive songs on it both cut deep and flat out rock.

Even the "Carrie"-inspired album cover art is famous in its own right. Rolling Stone has ranked "Live Through This" as the 13th best album cover ever. Later female musicians like Olivia Rodrigo have staged "Live Through This" homages featuring themselves, much like how the original album cover paid homage to "Carrie." That homage isn't skin deep, either. The "Carrie" allusions on the album's cover reflect the album's themes of how the world likes to (metaphorically) drop pig's blood on women, especially ones who step into the spotlight.