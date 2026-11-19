Why Wyatt Callow From The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Looks So Familiar
Lionsgate's "Hunger Games" films series is an anomaly among franchises. Ever since its main story ended, the property has only gotten bigger and better thanks to prequel movies that have expanded its world, all while deepening the characters we already knew and introducing new ones that folks have come to love. Indeed, it's those very elements that have allowed these films to set themselves apart from all the other "Hunger Games"-style movies out there.
The latest "Hunger Games" film, "Sunrise on the Reaping," is arguably the bleakest and meanest entry in the franchise yet. The "Hunger Games" equivalent of the fantastic "Star Wars" series "Andor," it tells a devastating tale about loss, sacrifice, and people who don't know if they'll ever get to see victory or freedom. As /Film's review puts it, "Beyond the shock value, this story remains human, emotional, and gripping from beginning to end."
At the same time, "Sunrise on the Reaping" is very much a prequel. In addition to its many callbacks to previous "Hunger Games" movies (including 2023's "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"), it's full of younger versions of well-known characters like Effie Trinket and Caesar Flickerman (as played here by Elle Fanning and Kieran Culkin, respectively). But above all else, it's a story that reveals how a young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) survived his own horrifying set of Games.
Joining Haymitch on his journey are his fellow District 12 tributes, among them Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow. Wang, as it were, has quickly made a name for himself, appearing in everything from the sequel "Karate Kid: Legends" to the devastating Stephen King adaptation "The Long Walk" (as was directed by longtime "Hunger Games" helmsman Francis Lawrence). And by the look of things, the actor's career will only continue to flourish in the near-future.
Sunrise on the Reaping's Ben Wang has built an impressive resume in a short time
After scoring a small part in an episode of the "MacGyver" reboot series, Ben Wang landed the lead role in the short-lived but well-received Disney+ series "American Born Chinese" (which has some very cool action scenes and a killer cast). Around that same time, he also appeared in the feature film adaptation of the "Mean Girls" stage musical.
Still, it was really the one-two punch of 2025's "Karate Kid: Legends" (pun kinda intended) and "The Long Walk" that proved Wang could be a star. The former, in particular, showed the young actor could go toe to toe with "Karate Kid" franchise veterans Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan while still shining on his own merits. What's more, it allowed him to earn his action movie bonafides, as he does more than his fair share of convincing stunt work in the film.
Then came the emotionally obliterating all-time great Stephen King adaptation that is "The Long Walk," in which Wang delivers a harrowing and heart-wrenching performance — making it the perfect prelude to his turn in "Sunrise on the Reaping." And while there's not much action in the movie, it's an equally dark dystopian work in which kids compete to the death to try and better their lots in life.
Ultimately, Wang doesn't have a huge role in "Sunrise on the Reaping," but he makes the most of his screen time, depicting Wyatt as an oddsmaker desperate to demonstrate he can control his own life and beat the odds in the games. Up next, the actor will co-star in the sixth and final season of Apple TV's acclaimed sci-fi series "For All Mankind" before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iceman in a new "X-Men" film.