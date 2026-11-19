Lionsgate's "Hunger Games" films series is an anomaly among franchises. Ever since its main story ended, the property has only gotten bigger and better thanks to prequel movies that have expanded its world, all while deepening the characters we already knew and introducing new ones that folks have come to love. Indeed, it's those very elements that have allowed these films to set themselves apart from all the other "Hunger Games"-style movies out there.

The latest "Hunger Games" film, "Sunrise on the Reaping," is arguably the bleakest and meanest entry in the franchise yet. The "Hunger Games" equivalent of the fantastic "Star Wars" series "Andor," it tells a devastating tale about loss, sacrifice, and people who don't know if they'll ever get to see victory or freedom. As /Film's review puts it, "Beyond the shock value, this story remains human, emotional, and gripping from beginning to end."

At the same time, "Sunrise on the Reaping" is very much a prequel. In addition to its many callbacks to previous "Hunger Games" movies (including 2023's "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"), it's full of younger versions of well-known characters like Effie Trinket and Caesar Flickerman (as played here by Elle Fanning and Kieran Culkin, respectively). But above all else, it's a story that reveals how a young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) survived his own horrifying set of Games.

Joining Haymitch on his journey are his fellow District 12 tributes, among them Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow. Wang, as it were, has quickly made a name for himself, appearing in everything from the sequel "Karate Kid: Legends" to the devastating Stephen King adaptation "The Long Walk" (as was directed by longtime "Hunger Games" helmsman Francis Lawrence). And by the look of things, the actor's career will only continue to flourish in the near-future.