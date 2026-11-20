"The Lion King" is the crowning achievement of the Disney Renaissance. If you were born after, say, 1989, then the movie was almost certainly a cornerstone of your childhood. That makes it amusing to look back and realize Disney didn't expect "The Lion King" to be one of the studio's greatest works.

Directed by Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff, "Lion King" was the highest grossing film of 1994 and, at the time, the second highest grossing film in history (earning more than $770 million during its initial release). More than any other animated Disney classic, "The Lion King" is a franchise unto itself — it's even been adapted as a Broadway play.

The 1998 sequel, "The Lion King II: Simba's Pride," is pretty good as far as direct-to-video Disney sequels go. Scene-stealing comic relief, and Simba's foster fathers, Timon & Pumbaa (Nathan Lane & Ernie Sabella, whose audition changed the movie), got their own TV show and spin-off movie "The Lion King 1 ½." Disney Jr. aired a sequel TV series, "The Lion Guard," and in 2019, Disney produced a photorealistic "Lion King" remake that got its own prequel, "Mufasa." Granted, that remake only proved how special the original and its luscious cartooning is.

An essential part of the majesty of "The Lion King" is the movie's sound. Hans Zimmer's Oscar-winning score, plus songs composed by Elton John with lyrics by Tim Rice. Even if you don't speak the Zulu language, who can't recall the opening "Circle of Life" song as all of the savannah marches to pride rock to pay tribute to new prince Simba (Jonathan Taylor Thomas)? Then there's the voice acting, especially the late James Earl Jones as Simba's father Mufasa — no voice in cinema history better feels like a real father and a king all at once.