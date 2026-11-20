32 Years Later, Mufasa's Best Lion King Line Is Still The Greatest Disney Quote Ever
"The Lion King" is the crowning achievement of the Disney Renaissance. If you were born after, say, 1989, then the movie was almost certainly a cornerstone of your childhood. That makes it amusing to look back and realize Disney didn't expect "The Lion King" to be one of the studio's greatest works.
Directed by Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff, "Lion King" was the highest grossing film of 1994 and, at the time, the second highest grossing film in history (earning more than $770 million during its initial release). More than any other animated Disney classic, "The Lion King" is a franchise unto itself — it's even been adapted as a Broadway play.
The 1998 sequel, "The Lion King II: Simba's Pride," is pretty good as far as direct-to-video Disney sequels go. Scene-stealing comic relief, and Simba's foster fathers, Timon & Pumbaa (Nathan Lane & Ernie Sabella, whose audition changed the movie), got their own TV show and spin-off movie "The Lion King 1 ½." Disney Jr. aired a sequel TV series, "The Lion Guard," and in 2019, Disney produced a photorealistic "Lion King" remake that got its own prequel, "Mufasa." Granted, that remake only proved how special the original and its luscious cartooning is.
An essential part of the majesty of "The Lion King" is the movie's sound. Hans Zimmer's Oscar-winning score, plus songs composed by Elton John with lyrics by Tim Rice. Even if you don't speak the Zulu language, who can't recall the opening "Circle of Life" song as all of the savannah marches to pride rock to pay tribute to new prince Simba (Jonathan Taylor Thomas)? Then there's the voice acting, especially the late James Earl Jones as Simba's father Mufasa — no voice in cinema history better feels like a real father and a king all at once.
Quote Of The Day from The Lion King
Mufasa is murdered early on in "The Lion King" by his envious brother Scar (Jeremy Irons) staging a wildebeest stampede to trap Simba. (This complex sequence took three years to animate properly.) Simba, convinced by Scar it's all his fault, runs away in shame and spends years living in exile, learning "Hakuna Matata" (It means no worries!) from Timon and Pumbaa. When his childhood friend Nala (Moira Kelly) comes knocking, the grown Simba (Matthew Broderick) has to finally face his past.
With help from mandrill shaman Rafiki (Robert Guillaume), that's what Simba does. Mufasa once told Simba to look up into the sky to remember his father would always be with him. Mufasa literally manifests in the clouds, pushing Simba to fulfill his birthright: "Remember who you are. You are my son and the one true king."
"The Lion King" is often called a kid-friendly staging of "Hamlet" with talking animals. This scene mirrors the ghost of Hamlet's murdered father talking to his son. But James Earl Jones' voice is so grand that it feels more like God speaking to Christ.
Yet the scene also unfurls common criticism of "The Lion King" for its themes and political subtext. Textually, "The Lion King" is a pro-monarchy movie. It is quite literally about how the restoration of the proper heir to the throne heals the world. (The movie stacks the deck by making Scar a lazy and ill-equipped king on top of him being a kinslayer.) Mufasa frames Simba as the rightful king simply because he's the son of a king, suggesting (to quote Princess Azula of "Avatar: The Last Airbender") that "the divine right to rule is something you're born with." Pretty regressive attitude for the 1990s, but it's undeniably epic storytelling, too.
Other memorable quotes from Mufasa and The Lion King
"The Lion King" is filled with memorable quotes and song lyrics from its ensemble, so let's narrow that and list only Mufasa's greatest lines. Besides the inimitable power of James Earl Jones' voice, Mufasa's limited screentime — most of it spent schooling or bond with his son — makes every bit of his dialogue feels special.
- "A king's time as ruler rises and falls like the sun. One day, Simba, the sun will set on my time here, and will rise with you as the new king."
- "Everything you see exists together in a delicate balance. As king, you need to understand that balance and respect all the creatures, from the crawling ant to the leaping antelope. [...] When we die, our bodies become the grass, and the antelope eat the grass. And so, we are all connected in the great Circle of Life."
- "I'm only brave when I have to be. Simba, being brave doesn't mean you go looking for trouble."
- "Simba, let me tell you something that my father told me. Look at the stars. The great kings of the past look down on us from those stars. [...] So whenever you feel alone, just remember that those kings will always be there to guide you. And so will I."
- "You have forgotten who you are, and so have forgotten me. Look inside yourself, Simba. You are more than what you have become. You must take your place in the circle of life."