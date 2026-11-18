For 17 years, sex-crazed teenagers with a penchant for getting high and/or drunk have had a veritable field day. Jason Voorhees, horror's deadliest and most dedicated moralist has been nowhere to be seen. It was starting to look like the only thing that could vanquish Jason for good was a protracted lawsuit, but now, Horror, Inc., which controls the rights to the machete-wielding killer, has moved forward with a new installment titled "Jason." Barring more legal shenanigans, he's set to slay anew on August 13, 2027.

Horror, Inc., Jason Universe, and Cineverse announced the news in a press release, which includes the announcement of the new film's final girl, Natalie Alyn Lind as Lauren. You might know her from "Dutton Ranch" or the X-Men television series "The Gifted." I find it kinda curious that they're revealing the final girl so far ahead of time. It's typically not hard to identify who's going to be the last girl standing, but there have been some reasonably decent fake-outs in previous movies (I thought Barbara Howard's virginal Sara in "Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter" had a shot at surviving the night). I dunno, maybe they're planning to pull the rug out from under us and kill Lind off early.

The other major announcement is that stunt coordinator Schuyler White will don the hockey mask as Jason Voorhees. Horror, Inc.'s "franchise steward" Robbie Barsamian believes White has the build and presence to be the "most intimidating" Jason ever. Per Barsamian, "[White] approached this theatrical feature like the role of a lifetime, packing 30 pounds of solid muscle onto his 6'5″ frame and studying the iconic Jasons who came before him so that he feels like an unstoppable force of nature." We'll see about that.