Friday The 13th (2027) Movie Cast, Title And Everything We Know So Far
For 17 years, sex-crazed teenagers with a penchant for getting high and/or drunk have had a veritable field day. Jason Voorhees, horror's deadliest and most dedicated moralist has been nowhere to be seen. It was starting to look like the only thing that could vanquish Jason for good was a protracted lawsuit, but now, Horror, Inc., which controls the rights to the machete-wielding killer, has moved forward with a new installment titled "Jason." Barring more legal shenanigans, he's set to slay anew on August 13, 2027.
Horror, Inc., Jason Universe, and Cineverse announced the news in a press release, which includes the announcement of the new film's final girl, Natalie Alyn Lind as Lauren. You might know her from "Dutton Ranch" or the X-Men television series "The Gifted." I find it kinda curious that they're revealing the final girl so far ahead of time. It's typically not hard to identify who's going to be the last girl standing, but there have been some reasonably decent fake-outs in previous movies (I thought Barbara Howard's virginal Sara in "Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter" had a shot at surviving the night). I dunno, maybe they're planning to pull the rug out from under us and kill Lind off early.
The other major announcement is that stunt coordinator Schuyler White will don the hockey mask as Jason Voorhees. Horror, Inc.'s "franchise steward" Robbie Barsamian believes White has the build and presence to be the "most intimidating" Jason ever. Per Barsamian, "[White] approached this theatrical feature like the role of a lifetime, packing 30 pounds of solid muscle onto his 6'5″ frame and studying the iconic Jasons who came before him so that he feels like an unstoppable force of nature." We'll see about that.
Jason will allegedly be the goriest installment in the slasher series
"Jason" wrapped production today after a fairly brief shoot that started in October. It's directed by Steve Miner, who helmed "Friday the 13th Part II" and "Friday the 13th Part III" (in which Jason first slipped on the mask, pictured in the images above). In a recent interview with The Wrap, Barsamian gave fans an idea of what to expect. "This is the scariest and most brutal movie we've ever made," he said. Okay then.
He went on to say, "We made sure to hold onto all the core elements that make Jason and 'Friday the 13th' what it is. Innovative kills, practical effects, scares and that classic slasher energy, but we really raised the bar across the board. The kills in this film are easily the most creative, brutal, bloody and visceral we've ever done."
As for the fresh meat, the probable victims include Matt Corney ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series") as Asher, Lilia Buckingham ("Hocus Pocus 2") as Madison, John Owen Lowe ("Unstable") as Jake, Summer Madison ("The Summer I Turned Pretty") as Emily, Selena Turner ("Will Trent") as Olive, Matthew Keoni Sato ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series") as Lucas, Brook Sill ("Stranger Things") as Zoe, Guillermo Diaz ("Scandal") as Rick, Johnell Young ("Wu-Tang: An American Saga") as Frank, Sencere M. Brown ("Homage") as Chase, and Bryan Gael Guzman ("Nickel Boys") as Dylan.
When it comes to raising the bar on kills, I can't help but wonder if they'll try to measure up to the gloriously grotesque mayhem unleashed by Johnny in "In a Violent Nature." Horror fans have become accustomed to new levels of brutality. We'll see if the old pro Miner can recapture the slasher magic.