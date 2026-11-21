Is SNL New Tonight? (November 21, 2026) Musical Guest, Host, Start Time
It's almost time to close out 2026, so there are only a handful of new episodes of "Saturday Night Live" left this year. NBC's staple late night sketch comedy show is currently in the middle of Season 52, and they're coming off quite a celebrated episode after comedian John Mulaney returned to host for a seventh time. Mulaney has become one of the most reliable returning hosts, which is why he's also one of the best "SNL" hosts of all time.
But that's in the past, and "SNL" is always looking ahead to the next show. As we head into the busy holiday season, you're probably wondering when you can take a break and catch some laughs with a new episode of "SNL." Plus, you don't have time to wait and see whether there's a new episode when Saturday night rolls around. That's why we're here to let you know if there's a new "SNL" on November 21, 2026, as well as keep you posted on what's coming up next for "SNL."
Is there a new episode of SNL tonight?
There is no new episode of "SNL" on November 21, 2026.
John Mulaney's episode was the last of three consecutive episodes running from Halloween through mid-November, and it's rare that executive producer Lorne Michaels pushes the cast and crew to do more than that in a row, as the series is truly exhausting to produce each week. (You can learn more about how the show is produced through a series of "SNL" documentaries available on Peacock that chronicle exactly how the show's team makes it happen over and over again.)
You would do well to check out John Mulaney's episode, if you haven't already, because it delivered the best episode of the season, including this sketch that every family is probably fighting about:
Plus, let's not forget that Mulaney delivered what has now become a traditional New York-based musical sketch, including a special guest appearance by former cast member Bowen Yang:
Since Thanksgiving is coming up, "SNL" is taking a short break before returning for several more episodes in December. Speaking of which...
When does SNL return?
"SNL" will be back with a new episode on December 5. More than likely, we'll get another three episodes in a row before Lorne Michaels gives the cast and crew their traditional holiday break over Christmas and through New Year into mid-to-late January. There's a chance we might only get two, since the third Saturday would be December 19, and that's pretty close to Christmas, but we don't know for sure yet.
Who is the SNL host and musical guest for the next live show?
When "SNL" returns on December 5, the episode will be hosted be someone who has been drumming up a lot of buzz, thanks to their appearance in a highly discussed movie that's still in theaters now.
Amanda Seyfried will be making her hosting debut on the December 5 episode. Yes, this is the first time Seyfried has hosted the show. In fact, this is the first time she'll be making any appearance on "SNL," having never previously made a cameo in other episodes. But she's proven to be funny in comedies like "Mean Girls" and "Ted 2" (pictured above) over the years, so we're excited to see what she can do on "SNL."
Seyfried is currently riding high after a (SPOILER ALERT) riveting appearance in "You Can See Everything," the documentary from directors Lance Oppenheim and Nathan Fielder that follows convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes as she prepares to serve her federal prison sentence. Seyfried's role in the movie is so compelling and unique that some are wondering if there's potential for her to get a Best Supporting Actress nomination (she partakes in pivotal reenactments that help define the movie's fascinating framework and revelations).
In addition, Seyfried voices Cinderella in an animated Netflix movie called "Steps," hitting the streaming service starting on November 20, and she also stars in "The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd," a new movie written and directed by actor Tim Blake Nelson. The latter has been playing film festivals across the country, but it's not clear if it will be given an awards qualifying release in theaters otherwise before the end of 2026.
Seyfried will be joined by musical guest Don Toliver, a rapper whose fifth studio release, "Octane," became his first number one album this year.
What time does SNL start?
"SNL" typically starts at 11:30pm ET, though that can potentially get disrupted by live sporting events or breaking news, which can delay the show slightly. However, in those cases, the show still unfolds live, but it's tape-delayed for those who will be watching "live" on NBC and/or Peacock.
Where can I watch SNL?
When "SNL" is airing live, you can watch either on NBC through your usual television provider or by streaming live through Peacock.
Don't worry if you're not at home when the show starts at 11:30pm ET. NBC uploads new sketches to YouTube not long after their air live. Plus, full new episodes are available to watch on Peacock the next day.
In addition, Peacock holds a library of old "SNL" episodes from across the show's decades-spanning history. However, those episodes don't always have all the sketches or musical performances due to complicated licensing rights for music.
For those who might like a little comedic flavor from across the pond, there's also "Saturday Night Live UK." Though you can't easily watch live here in the United States, new episodes of "SNL UK" hit Peacock on Sunday evenings the day after new episodes air.
After you watch the latest episode of "SNL," be sure to check out "The Ten to One Podcast," featuring me as one of the hosts recapping and reviewing new episodes of "SNL."
Stay tuned for the latest details on when "SNL" has a new episode, right here at /Film.