When "SNL" returns on December 5, the episode will be hosted be someone who has been drumming up a lot of buzz, thanks to their appearance in a highly discussed movie that's still in theaters now.

Amanda Seyfried will be making her hosting debut on the December 5 episode. Yes, this is the first time Seyfried has hosted the show. In fact, this is the first time she'll be making any appearance on "SNL," having never previously made a cameo in other episodes. But she's proven to be funny in comedies like "Mean Girls" and "Ted 2" (pictured above) over the years, so we're excited to see what she can do on "SNL."

Seyfried is currently riding high after a (SPOILER ALERT) riveting appearance in "You Can See Everything," the documentary from directors Lance Oppenheim and Nathan Fielder that follows convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes as she prepares to serve her federal prison sentence. Seyfried's role in the movie is so compelling and unique that some are wondering if there's potential for her to get a Best Supporting Actress nomination (she partakes in pivotal reenactments that help define the movie's fascinating framework and revelations).

In addition, Seyfried voices Cinderella in an animated Netflix movie called "Steps," hitting the streaming service starting on November 20, and she also stars in "The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd," a new movie written and directed by actor Tim Blake Nelson. The latter has been playing film festivals across the country, but it's not clear if it will be given an awards qualifying release in theaters otherwise before the end of 2026.

Seyfried will be joined by musical guest Don Toliver, a rapper whose fifth studio release, "Octane," became his first number one album this year.