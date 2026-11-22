Robert Pattinson's Divisive Sci-Fi Action Movie Proves He's Perfect For James Bond
How good does Robert Pattinson look in a tailored suit? Damn good, is the answer.
The proof is in Christopher Nolan's 2020 time-warp thriller "Tenet," wherein Pattinson sports a dazzling wardrobe of bespoke suits, knit polos, scarves, and impeccably rumpled pocket squares. The attire in "Tenet," provided by Oscar-nominated costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, are so impressive that GQ Magazine had to pause to write an article about them (even if it was just to complain that the suits look a little too good).
And, as we all know, looking good in a suit is one of the main requirements to play 007, so Pattinson has already passed his first test as our newly-cast James Bond.
However you feel about "Tenet," one has to admit that its costumes are amazing and that Pattinson rocks every single outfit he wears. He carries himself with poise and class, playing the sidekick Neil to the film's protagonist, The Protagonist (John David Washington). Poise and class are the bedrocks on which James Bond is built, and Pattinson can certainly handle those qualities with skill.
"Tenet" is Nolan's lowest-rated directorial effort among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and in his own review for /Film, Chris Evangelista pointed out that no one will be able to figure out what the heck is going on in the film. Having seen it, I agree and can confirm that I have trouble grasping the physics of its sci-fi rigmarole. The movie centers on a machine that can cause people and objects to travel through time in "reverse," yet they continue to exist in regular space. As a result, humans and items that have been "inverted" seem to be moving in reverse. To them, though, it's the rest of the world that appears to be going in the wrong direction.
Tenet is a confusing movie, but Robert Pattinson has Bond-like confidence to spare
By the time-travel conceit of "Tenet," effect precedes cause. That means an inverted person can point a backward-moving gun at a target and, somehow, a bullet is sucked out of the wall and pulled back into the gun's chamber. How an inverted person caused that to happen is unclear to me. There is likewise a scene wherein the regular-moving Protagonist has to fight someone who is inverted and while Christopher Nolan's use of reverse photography is ingenious here, I couldn't help but wonder how one lands a punch when one is moving backward through time.
And if the time-travel physics are hard enough to fathom, there's also a twisted plot laid on top of them. The average sci-fi fan will likely be unable to remember all the details after just one go-through. Really, one will likely only recall a few fascinating visuals from "Tenet," and a very, very general sense of what's happening.
In short, Kenneth Branagh plays a dying Russian oligarch who has decided to destroy the world, with Robert Pattison and John David Washington playing the agents sent to foil his efforts. In addition, the oligarch's estranged wife (Elizabeth Debicki) is tragically mixed up in all this. The film even climaxes with armies of soldiers moving alternately forward and backward through time, and the apprehension of an oblique doomsday device. Truly, "Tenet" is a rather confusing movie.
Again, some of the imagery in "Tenet" is elaborate and fascinating, and the scenes of Neil and the Protagonist discussing things have a breezy tone. Even if their conversations are oblique and unmemorable, one gets the vibe that Pattinson is wholly at ease. He has a 007-like confidence.
What did critics think of Tenet?
As mentioned, "Tenet" might be Christopher Nolan's least beloved film. It's too hard-to-follow to be a super crowd-pleaser, and it wasn't as well-loved by the Academy as some of Nolan's other movies (despite winning the Oscar for Best Visual Effects). Some critics were downright savage to the film, including Mick LaSalle. Writing for the San Francisco Chronicle, he gave the film one star out of four, arguing that it was confusing yet didn't really inspire a viewer to try to understand it.
Brian Tallerico, writing for RogerEbert.com, was kinder, giving the film three stars out of four and drawing parallels to the James Bond franchise. He noted that Kenneth Branagh's destruction-hungry Russian oligarch is straight out of the Bond playbook, adding:
"[T]here's never been a Bond movie so stuffed with expository dialogue. 'Tenet' spends roughly two hours of its 150-minute run time explaining what is happening, why it is happening, and what might happen next. And yet even with that it's still incredibly difficult to follow because Nolan goes so far down his own rabbit hole of time travel that one almost needs to take notes to keep up (and I still think it arguably wouldn't all add up if they could)."
Still, Tallerico noted, "If 'Tenet' can be a hard movie to engage with emotionally or even comprehend narratively, that doesn't take away from its craftsmanship on a technical level." It is, many might agree, an impressive feat, even if it is opaque.
Robert Pattinson, meanwhile, has said that "Tenet" is not about time travel. Of course not. As we now know, the movie is just as much about spy vibes and nice suits as it is time inversion.