How good does Robert Pattinson look in a tailored suit? Damn good, is the answer.

The proof is in Christopher Nolan's 2020 time-warp thriller "Tenet," wherein Pattinson sports a dazzling wardrobe of bespoke suits, knit polos, scarves, and impeccably rumpled pocket squares. The attire in "Tenet," provided by Oscar-nominated costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, are so impressive that GQ Magazine had to pause to write an article about them (even if it was just to complain that the suits look a little too good).

And, as we all know, looking good in a suit is one of the main requirements to play 007, so Pattinson has already passed his first test as our newly-cast James Bond.

However you feel about "Tenet," one has to admit that its costumes are amazing and that Pattinson rocks every single outfit he wears. He carries himself with poise and class, playing the sidekick Neil to the film's protagonist, The Protagonist (John David Washington). Poise and class are the bedrocks on which James Bond is built, and Pattinson can certainly handle those qualities with skill.

"Tenet" is Nolan's lowest-rated directorial effort among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and in his own review for /Film, Chris Evangelista pointed out that no one will be able to figure out what the heck is going on in the film. Having seen it, I agree and can confirm that I have trouble grasping the physics of its sci-fi rigmarole. The movie centers on a machine that can cause people and objects to travel through time in "reverse," yet they continue to exist in regular space. As a result, humans and items that have been "inverted" seem to be moving in reverse. To them, though, it's the rest of the world that appears to be going in the wrong direction.