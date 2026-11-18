At the end of the November 15, 2026, episode of "The Simpsons," the show added a credit that read "In loving memory of Eric Bauza." This was a tribute to one of the finest voice actors of his generation, who died suddenly at the age of 46 from hypertensive cardiovascular disease. If his name is unfamiliar to you, his work most assuredly is not. Bauza voiced Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Marvin the Martian, Tweety, Elmer Fudd, Foghorn Leghorn, Porky Pig, Road Runner, and others for Looney Tunes. And it just so happened that he made his posthumous "The Simpsons" debut a few weeks after his death.

Bauza voiced two characters on the episode "Dream Scenari-Moe," which finds the insomniac tavern owner participating in a new sleep study that induces wonderful rom-com dreams into his noggin. Bauza played restaurant owner Mr. Fong and newspaper editor Harry Metsali, and while these performances were brief, they showcased the actor's remarkable versatility. It's all the more poignant knowing that Bauza really enjoyed his time guesting on "The Simpsons," and that, according to the show's co-executive producer, Cesar Mazariegos, they had high hopes he'd be back for future episodes. "He was such a longtime fan of animation and kept saying that he felt like the luckiest guy in the world," Mazariegos told People.

It's not hyperbole to say that Bauza possessed the vocal chameleon gifts of greats like Phil Hartman (who wanted to play his "Simpsons" character Troy McClure in a live-action movie), Harry Shearer, and Phil Hendrie. But what's most amazing to me is that he measured up to arguably the best ever to do it.