Spoilers ahead for Episodes 5 and 6 of "The Rings of Power" Season 3.

As a "Lord of the Rings" prequel, "The Rings of Power" takes an interesting approach. Sure, when you think about it, the show doesn't always fit into he greater "Lord of the Rings" canon, and it sometimes introduces elements that threaten to change the larger franchise as we know it. At the same time, it has some pretty cool ideas, whether it's the creation of Mount Doom from Season 1 or Sauron (Charlie Vickers) meeting a Balrog (Simon Pegg) in Season 3. Overall, the series knows how to capitalize on the vastness of J. R. R. Tolkien's literary source material to imagine new concepts for a different medium.

But perhaps one of the most fascinating aspects of "The Rings of Power" is how its writers have been able to reference material from "The Silmarillion" — in particular, where it concerns the First Age of Middle-earth — despite Amazon not having the rights to adapt the book. Not only that, the show has alluded to plot points from that work on more than one occasion, be it Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) being jealous that he's unable to match the craft of the legendary Fëanor or the continuous allusions to Morgoth being Sauron's former boss.

"The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 5 even name-drops a First Age legend when Celeborn (Jamie Campbell Bower) tells Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) exactly how he was captured so many centuries ago. As it turns out, he was taken in after Ancalagon the Black — the most powerful dragon in Middle-earth's history — set his entire legion ablaze, with Sauron astride. The only reason Celeborn survived was because he was kicked off his horse and into some water, shielding him from the inferno.