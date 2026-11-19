The Rings Of Power Season 3 References The Most Powerful Dragon In Lord Of The Rings History
Spoilers ahead for Episodes 5 and 6 of "The Rings of Power" Season 3.
As a "Lord of the Rings" prequel, "The Rings of Power" takes an interesting approach. Sure, when you think about it, the show doesn't always fit into he greater "Lord of the Rings" canon, and it sometimes introduces elements that threaten to change the larger franchise as we know it. At the same time, it has some pretty cool ideas, whether it's the creation of Mount Doom from Season 1 or Sauron (Charlie Vickers) meeting a Balrog (Simon Pegg) in Season 3. Overall, the series knows how to capitalize on the vastness of J. R. R. Tolkien's literary source material to imagine new concepts for a different medium.
But perhaps one of the most fascinating aspects of "The Rings of Power" is how its writers have been able to reference material from "The Silmarillion" — in particular, where it concerns the First Age of Middle-earth — despite Amazon not having the rights to adapt the book. Not only that, the show has alluded to plot points from that work on more than one occasion, be it Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) being jealous that he's unable to match the craft of the legendary Fëanor or the continuous allusions to Morgoth being Sauron's former boss.
"The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 5 even name-drops a First Age legend when Celeborn (Jamie Campbell Bower) tells Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) exactly how he was captured so many centuries ago. As it turns out, he was taken in after Ancalagon the Black — the most powerful dragon in Middle-earth's history — set his entire legion ablaze, with Sauron astride. The only reason Celeborn survived was because he was kicked off his horse and into some water, shielding him from the inferno.
Who Was the Great Dragon of Morgoth?
Ancalagon the Black has never appeared on-screen, but his legacy is legendary. In J.R.R. Tolkien's literature, dragons were specifically bred by Morgoth, first as terrestrial lizards, but later as winged monsters. Ancalagon was known as the Great Dragon of Morgoth, the largest winged dragon in the history of Middle-Earth. He is described by Tolkien as being "as tall as a mountain" and was the leader of the great host of winged dragons that Morgoth unleashed during the War of Wrath in the First Age. The great beast only serves one purpose in the larger Legendarium — to be Morgoth's ultimate weapon of war, one so terrible it nearly ruined the Valar.
Ancalagon is by far the largest dragon in fiction and is much, much larger than any of the dragons in George R.R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" stories, the massive Balerion the Dread included. But unlike Balerion, Ancalagon didn't really do much. Indeed, in Tolkien's canon, he basically appeared for about a day, driving back the Valar until Eärendil arrived with his flying ship and an army of eagles led by their king, Thorondor. Eärendil and the eagles then battled Ancalagon and the dragons for a day and night, only for Eärendil to eventually overthrow the great dragon and cast him into the volcanoes of Thangorodrim (where Morgoth's fortress lay).
The death of Ancalagon also marked the end of the War of Wrath in Middle-earth. And even though the race survived, as evidenced by the later existence of dragons like Smaug, they never reached the heights of the Great Dragon again. Anyway, there's something for you to keep in your back pocket as you continue making your way through "The Rings of Power" on Prime Video.