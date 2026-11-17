"The Social Reckoning" is finally hitting the home market. It will become available to buy or rent on digital starting November 24, 2026, prior to its physical media release on January 12, 2027.

In case you're unfamiliar with "The Social Reckoning" writ large, here's the gist. Almost two decades after he won an Academy Award for writing the screenplay for "The Social Network," a 2010 dramatization of the founding of Facebook directed by David Fincher, Aaron Sorkin decided to make a sequel that focuses on what Facebook has become in the 2020s. Jesse Eisenberg, who earned an Oscar nod for playing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in "The Social Network," declined to return to the role and was replaced by "Succession" veteran, Emmy and Tony winner, and Sorkin's "The Trial of the Chicago 7" collaborator Jeremy Strong. With Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Bill Burr, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, and Billy Magnussen starring alongside Strong, the project seemed almost too big to fail before it premiered in theaters on October 9, 2026.

Fail it did, though. Though it reportedly only lost a couple million for Sony (per Deadline), the film absolutely underperformed at the box office, and its rating on Rotten Tomatoes is a middling-to-bleak 54%. So what happened here? Well, from my perspective, "The Social Reckoning" is just a bad movie ... and /Film's chief film critic Chris Evangelista agrees with me. What went wrong as Sorkin tried to make a legacy sequel to one of the best films of the 21st century? Quite a lot actually!