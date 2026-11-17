How To Watch The Social Reckoning At Home
"The Social Reckoning" is finally hitting the home market. It will become available to buy or rent on digital starting November 24, 2026, prior to its physical media release on January 12, 2027.
In case you're unfamiliar with "The Social Reckoning" writ large, here's the gist. Almost two decades after he won an Academy Award for writing the screenplay for "The Social Network," a 2010 dramatization of the founding of Facebook directed by David Fincher, Aaron Sorkin decided to make a sequel that focuses on what Facebook has become in the 2020s. Jesse Eisenberg, who earned an Oscar nod for playing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in "The Social Network," declined to return to the role and was replaced by "Succession" veteran, Emmy and Tony winner, and Sorkin's "The Trial of the Chicago 7" collaborator Jeremy Strong. With Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Bill Burr, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, and Billy Magnussen starring alongside Strong, the project seemed almost too big to fail before it premiered in theaters on October 9, 2026.
Fail it did, though. Though it reportedly only lost a couple million for Sony (per Deadline), the film absolutely underperformed at the box office, and its rating on Rotten Tomatoes is a middling-to-bleak 54%. So what happened here? Well, from my perspective, "The Social Reckoning" is just a bad movie ... and /Film's chief film critic Chris Evangelista agrees with me. What went wrong as Sorkin tried to make a legacy sequel to one of the best films of the 21st century? Quite a lot actually!
Aside from its sequel status, The Social Reckoning is just a poorly made movie
I'll circle back to the "Social Network" of it all shortly, but the bottom line here is that "The Social Reckoning" just ... stinks to high heaven. From the embarrassing prologue featuring Portia Doubleday as a caricature named Kayleigh (I'm not kidding) to the fact that Aaron Sorkin keeps forcing Oscar winner Mikey Madison into outfits that would make her title character from "Anora" blush (in the name of corporate espionage), I found "The Social Network" to be a uniformly dreadful watch from start to finish. Not only is the script clunky as all hell — unfortunately, an ongoing problem with many of Sorkin's recent screenplays — but the story is attempting to make some sort of larger point that doesn't just fall flat but thuds directly to the floor. We already know social media makes everyone angry and insane, and we also know that social media has contributed to right-wing radicalization. Sorkin making a movie that beats us over the head with these two ideas and also ends in a full recreation of the January 6, 2021 insurrection is just as bad as it sounds in theory.
It's also incredible to me that Sorkin managed to cast a lot of great actors and coach them into giving some of the worst performances of their careers. Madison is an enigmatic and compelling performer, and Sorkin transforms her into the robotic Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, a deeply unlikable person who doesn't seem to understand human behavior. Jeremy Allen White's journalist Jeff Horwitz is nothing but an exposition machine, and Jeremy Strong's Mark Zuckerberg has no interiority and sounds like Kermit the Frog. The only person who's good in this movie is Bill Burr. Think about that for a second.
The Social Network is in no way a worthy sequel to one of the best films made this century — and Aaron Sorkin knows it
"The Social Network" might be one of my very favorite movies of all time, but I can tell you, from a completely unbiased perspective, that "The Social Reckoning" is a wholly undeserving sequel to that 2010 masterpiece. It's clear now, with plenty of hindsight and movies like this, that "The Social Network" was good because of director David Fincher and despite Sorkin. To be fair to Sorkin, he basically admitted that to The Hollywood Reporter after "The Social Reckoning" got soundly panned.
"I would have rather David Fincher directed it — I would rather David Fincher direct everything — but David has an exclusive deal at Netflix, and this was owned by Sony," Sorkin told the outlet on their "Awards Chatter" podcast. Not only did Sorkin also admit that he's "very worried that the parts of directing that [he's] not good at are those parts that you can't learn," he also said, "I was surprised by how little of the science of filmmaking I'd managed to absorb [from other directors] ... I have no visual sensibility, it turns out."
I have to agree with him. Despite the same cinematographer — Jeff Cronenweth — working on both "Network" and "Reckoning," the sequel is visually bland, unimaginatively shot, and even recycles a couple reaction and establishing shots throughout its run time. Basically, "The Social Reckoning" is a poorly made film that I cannot in good conscience recommend; in fact, I'd recommend you just watch "The Social Network" instead. But if you're still interested, you can check out "The Social Reckoning" at home once it's available.