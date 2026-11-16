Marshals Season 2 Episode 6 Is Based On A Tragic Real-Life Story
"Marshals" has had its share of problems, but its latest chapter manages to deliver an emotionally powerful storyline based on a real-life tragedy. Season 2, Episode 6, "Roughstock," sees Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton investigating the death of Mo's (Mo Brings Plenty) nephew, Troy (Will Strongheart), in a storyline based on the real death of Mo Brings Plenty's 27-year-old nephew, Cole Brings Plenty.
Backing up a bit: "Marshals" Season 1 solidified why the pitched Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) spin-off needs to exist. In lieu of that series, Grimes' procedural has at least given Rainwater and the Broken Rock reservation significant attention so far. Not only that, the "Yellowstone" spin-off has tried to highlight real-life issues faced by Native American communities, such as in the Season 1 episode that saw Kayce and the Marshals tracking down trafficked Broken Rock girls. Now, Season 2, Episode 6 has gone even further by using the passing of Mo's nephew as the basis for its narrative.
Cole Brings Plenty was found dead in April 2024 near Kansas City, Kansas, having been reported missing a few days prior. An actor, Cole previously played Pete Plenty Clouds in the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923" and appeared in an episode of "The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger" and four episodes of "Into the Wild Frontier." Prior to the discovery of his body, police identified Cole as a suspect in a domestic violence incident. After the actor was confirmed as having passed away, The Johnson County Sheriff's Office determined there was "no indication of foul play." But the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe quickly demanded a "full and thorough investigation into Cole's disappearance and subsequent death." Hence, in "Roughstock," Kayce takes it upon himself to carry out such an investigation into Troy's death.
Marshals highlights a real-world issue in Roughstock
"Marshals" Season 2 started in disappointing fashion, but "Roughstock" marks its best episode yet. In this chapter, Kayce Dutton and Mo Brings Plenty search for Mo's nephew, Troy, before discovering his body at the foot of a cliff. There, a police officer dismisses the death as suicide and warns Kayce and Mo not to investigate further. They don't listen. Instead, they mount a search for more clues alongside Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means). This leads them to a group of poachers, one of whom recalls seeing an as yet unidentified man hit Troy with a flashlight prior to his cliff fall, thus confirming there was more to Troy's passing than police claimed.
For Mo Brings Plenty, highlighting this issue of police failing to investigate the suspicious deaths of Native Americans was important, especially since he had a personal connection to the story. In a TVLine interview, the actor said he was "very thankful" to showrunner Spencer Hudnut and his writers for "Roughstock," explaining, "My brother and I shared our real-life experiences with them and explained to them what occurred, and for them to take that and then create this beautiful storyline and give us, give me the opportunity to share that, I'm just so thankful."
"Roughstock" ends with a service to Troy, after which Mo carries out his own ritual by a fire, bidding his nephew farewell before seeing a white horse appear in a field. As the actor told TVLine, "Here, he has his own moment to clear himself and to be able to see the other side. That was the symbolism of the horse. It represented the other side, and Mo knows that his nephew made it, because I know that my real nephew Cole made it."
Marshals managed a half-decent episode with Roughstock
As of now, Troy's killer remains unidentified. No doubt, the Marshals will continue to pursue justice for Mo Brings Plenty's nephew. For now, though, it's interesting to see "Marshals" take such a direct approach to representing Native Americans. "Yellowstone" featured several storylines designed to highlight issues faced by Indigenous tribes, and "Marshals" has maintained that aspect of its mothership series. But this is the first time the show has taken a real-life story and adapted it so directly. If nothing else, it adds a little more depth to a series that has thus far struggled to achieve any sense of believability.
"Marshals" has no idea what it's about, and that shows no signs of changing after the first six episodes of Season 2. Even Episode 6, its respectful adaptation of a real-life event is otherwise full of stilted dialogue and performances that leave a lot to be desired. "Roughstock" has the series' signature paroxysms of melodrama as well, such as when an Army veteran suddenly pulls a gun in a parking lot, forcing Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green) and Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebel) to hurriedly diffuse the situation. It's a shame, really, given the rest of the episode does a decent and respectful job of highlighting a real-world tragedy.
Meanwhile, USA Today reports that the Johnson County Sheriff's Office claimed to have "conducted a thorough investigation" into Cole Brings Plenty's death and that the findings had been presented to the family. But Mo Brings Plenty and the family remain unsatisfied. "When the wheel of justice doesn't turn for us," Brings Plenty told the outlet, "I know it didn't for us, and I know there are a lot of families that are in the same situation as we are."