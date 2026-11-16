"Marshals" has had its share of problems, but its latest chapter manages to deliver an emotionally powerful storyline based on a real-life tragedy. Season 2, Episode 6, "Roughstock," sees Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton investigating the death of Mo's (Mo Brings Plenty) nephew, Troy (Will Strongheart), in a storyline based on the real death of Mo Brings Plenty's 27-year-old nephew, Cole Brings Plenty.

Backing up a bit: "Marshals" Season 1 solidified why the pitched Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) spin-off needs to exist. In lieu of that series, Grimes' procedural has at least given Rainwater and the Broken Rock reservation significant attention so far. Not only that, the "Yellowstone" spin-off has tried to highlight real-life issues faced by Native American communities, such as in the Season 1 episode that saw Kayce and the Marshals tracking down trafficked Broken Rock girls. Now, Season 2, Episode 6 has gone even further by using the passing of Mo's nephew as the basis for its narrative.

Cole Brings Plenty was found dead in April 2024 near Kansas City, Kansas, having been reported missing a few days prior. An actor, Cole previously played Pete Plenty Clouds in the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923" and appeared in an episode of "The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger" and four episodes of "Into the Wild Frontier." Prior to the discovery of his body, police identified Cole as a suspect in a domestic violence incident. After the actor was confirmed as having passed away, The Johnson County Sheriff's Office determined there was "no indication of foul play." But the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe quickly demanded a "full and thorough investigation into Cole's disappearance and subsequent death." Hence, in "Roughstock," Kayce takes it upon himself to carry out such an investigation into Troy's death.