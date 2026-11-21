Nicolas Cage was more of a curiosity than a star in the early 1990s when he snagged the leading role in John Dahl's neo-Western/Noir "Red Rock West." He was squarely on the radar thanks to his standout performances in "Moonstruck" and "Raising Arizona" (not to mention, a coveted weirdo on the strength of his dynamic portrayal of Sailor Ripley in "Wild at Heart"). But could he singlehandedly sell a movie? Not yet.

Propaganda Films made "Wild at Heart," and the company's late co-founder, Steve Golin, shepherded some of the greatest filmmakers of our era from music videos/commercials to feature films. It wasn't always a smooth transition. Propaganda co-founder David Fincher, now considered one of our greatest living directors, got chewed up by the 20th Century Fox machinery while making "Alien 3." Meanwhile, music video veteran Antoine Fuqua delivered an aimlessly stylish dud in 1998 with "The Replacement Killers."

Stumbles aside, Hollywood prized Propaganda's director roster for its technical proficiency. Studios wanted a brand new wave of stylists who'd studied the work of Ridley Scott, Tony Scott, and Alan Parker. And Cage, the abundantly talented actor nephew of Francis Ford Coppola, seemed like an off-kilter star at a time when grunge rock and offbeat entertainment like "Twin Peaks" was catching fire. So, Dahl doubled down on the vibe of the moment, cast Lara Flynn Boyle (Donna from "Twin Peaks"), threw counterculture legend Dennis Hopper in as a villain, and had the makings of a sleeper hit.

Alas, like Dahl's subsequent noir thriller "The Last Seduction" (one of the finest of its kind), "Red Rock West" was shunted to home entertainment, which killed its Oscar eligibility and made it look like a misfire in spite of its sparkling critical response. It was anything but, and now, you've the chance to discover it.