Spoilers ahead for "Yellowjackets" Season 4, Episode 1, "Hivemind."

"Yellowjackets" Season 4 isn't letting up on the heartache, even now that the girls are out of the Wilderness. The show has had plenty of tearjerking moments already, from Jackie's (Ella Purnell) death in Season 1 to Shauna's (Sophie Nélisse) stillbirth in Season 2. But "Hivemind" has one to rival all of those, especially if, like me, Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) is your favorite.

Last season, Natalie snuck away from the girls' latest cannibal hunt and used a salvaged satellite phone to call for help. "Hivemind" picks up with everyone freshly rescued and recuperating in a Canadian hospital. The team's parents all fly in — including the parents who then discover that their kids didn't make it, like Mari's (Alexa Barajas) mom (Patricia De León).

The surviving Yellowjackets and their parents reunite — except for Natalie, because her mom didn't bother to show up. That everyone else's parents came only makes it worse, like the universe twisting the knife in her side yet again. She has to stand alone surrounded by reminders of the parental love she's never had and face that she's back to being the neglected kid she was before the plane crash. No wonder Natalie makes a quick exit and bums a cigarette off a hospital worker.

When Natalie hears the authorities couldn't reach her mother, she smiles through the tears and says "sounds about right." You spend 19 months thinking your daughter is probably dead, and you don't drop everything when there's a chance she isn't? What kind of mother does that? We've seen before that Natalie had a rough home life. Her dad was an abusive drunk, and when Natalie threatened him with a rifle, he grabbed it and accidentally shot himself, for which Natalie's mother blames her.