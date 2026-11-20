Yellowjackets Season 4 Features The Show's Most Heartbreaking Scene Yet
Spoilers ahead for "Yellowjackets" Season 4, Episode 1, "Hivemind."
"Yellowjackets" Season 4 isn't letting up on the heartache, even now that the girls are out of the Wilderness. The show has had plenty of tearjerking moments already, from Jackie's (Ella Purnell) death in Season 1 to Shauna's (Sophie Nélisse) stillbirth in Season 2. But "Hivemind" has one to rival all of those, especially if, like me, Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) is your favorite.
Last season, Natalie snuck away from the girls' latest cannibal hunt and used a salvaged satellite phone to call for help. "Hivemind" picks up with everyone freshly rescued and recuperating in a Canadian hospital. The team's parents all fly in — including the parents who then discover that their kids didn't make it, like Mari's (Alexa Barajas) mom (Patricia De León).
The surviving Yellowjackets and their parents reunite — except for Natalie, because her mom didn't bother to show up. That everyone else's parents came only makes it worse, like the universe twisting the knife in her side yet again. She has to stand alone surrounded by reminders of the parental love she's never had and face that she's back to being the neglected kid she was before the plane crash. No wonder Natalie makes a quick exit and bums a cigarette off a hospital worker.
When Natalie hears the authorities couldn't reach her mother, she smiles through the tears and says "sounds about right." You spend 19 months thinking your daughter is probably dead, and you don't drop everything when there's a chance she isn't? What kind of mother does that? We've seen before that Natalie had a rough home life. Her dad was an abusive drunk, and when Natalie threatened him with a rifle, he grabbed it and accidentally shot himself, for which Natalie's mother blames her.
Natalie's cruel reward for getting the Yellowjackets home
When we initially see Natalie in "Hivemind," she's taking her first hot shower in 19 months, as if also washing off her brutal time in the Wilderness and her sins while there. Then the rest of the episode drops cold water on her. She kept her teammates alive through the winter as a hunter and leader, and she led the effort to get them home in the last stretch of Season 3. Her reward is resettling into her crappy life.
On one hand, it's easy to forget struggles like a broken home when you're stuck miles away from civilization. Or, alternatively, this only makes Natalie more heroic, for she knew she didn't have much of a home to go back to but still risked everything for everyone else. But let's not overlook Natalie's (cannibalistic) complicity, either. She's the team's savior but not a saint, and that conflict is what makes her so compelling.
Back in the Season 2 episode "It Chooses," Natalie — the starving girls' chosen sacrifice — lets Javi (Luciano Leroux) drown so they can eat him instead. I asked after Season 2 if we'd been misjudging Natalie as the "good one," the same question Natalie was asking herself. Now, I'd say the answer is yes and no. She's good but not so much that she'll throw her own life away for someone else. Most people never have their morality put to the test like that, but Natalie did. She failed and has to live with proof of the kind of person she is. Now, in "Hivemind," she faces what the life she fought to hold onto so hard looks like. Before she could assuage her guilt with the imagination of rescue, now the reality can't give her that same solace.
Natalie isn't like the other Antler Queens
When Natalie goes for the smoke, the hospital worker says she shouldn't be smoking. "I shouldn't be alive," Natalie replies. Is she talking about the realistic odds of surviving 19 months stranded? Of trading her life for Javi's? Of deserving to be alive? All of the above? Searching for comfort with a cigarette ties together well with Natalie in the adult timeline (Juliette Lewis), who had developed a drug addiction to cope with her guilt.
Natalie also said in the pilot, during a rehab group session, that she lost her purpose after the Wilderness. Now we know that she had blossomed into a leader out there. It's important to contrast her with the group's other queens, Shauna and Lottie, because all three became people they couldn't be back home.
Lottie, without access to her medication, embraced her illness as clairvoyance and became a prophet. Shauna lived in Jackie's shadow her whole life, then came into her own in the most horrifying way possible. Before the plane crash, Natalie was viewed by everyone as a burnout. She was already hitting drugs and liquor in high school, and her teammates looked down on her for that, for her sexual proclivity, and for being poorer than them. In the Wilderness, she became a leader without intending to become one.
In "Hivemind," Lottie is almost catatonic, and Shauna is stewing in silent anger. None of the three Antler Queens are going to have an easy time readjusting, but with Natalie, it feels like she could have if she'd had a better support system waiting for her. Natalie's mom not showing up for her may lack the violence of other "Yellowjackets" tearjerker moments, but it remains quietly heartbreaking all the same.
"Yellowjackets" is streaming on Paramount+.