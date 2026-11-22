Before Slow Horses, Olivia Cooke Starred In One Of The Best-Reviewed Movies Of 2020
Apple TV's offbeat spy thriller "Slow Horses" just completed its sixth season this past October, and it won't be calling its quits anytime soon, having since been renewed for several more seasons. The vast majority of critics and fans believe the show hasn't lost a step (even with the departure of original head writer Will Smith at the end of Season 5), and its Mick Herron-penned source material still has meat on the bone. Thus, "Slow Horses" will likely run as long as Gary Oldman wants to keep chopping and literally stinking it up as Slough House chief Jackson Lamb.
The narrative arc of "Slow Horses" Season 6 was particularly gripping, as its team of misfit spies found themselves being unceremoniously liquidated. Lamb can't protect his operatives, so they're all forced to go into hiding. It's a perilous state of play for River Cartwright (Jack Lowden), the series' underdog protagonist who shows flashes of Lamb's spycraft expertise but can't quite put it all together. He needs help, and he receives it from seemingly beyond the grave when Olivia Cooke's agent Sidonie "Sid" Baker turns up in River's grandfather's house.
Sid was presumed dead in Season 1, but she's back in action in Season 6, and she throws a charge into the proceedings as the romantic spark between her and River threatens to burst into a white-hot flame. We should expect nothing less from Cooke because she's been superb throughout his career, and that extends to her crucial role in Darius Marder's 2020 critical darling "Sound of Metal."
Olivia Cooke was the emotional ballast of Sound of Metal
Olivia Cooke first popped for me in 2015's "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl," but she was deliciously malevolent in Cory Finley's dark comedy "Thoroughbreds." It's a nasty piece of work that gets nasty performances out of Cooke, Anya-Taylor Joy, and the late, lamented Anton Yelchin. More than that, it proves Cookie is a chameleon, which you can see in her easy segue from Steven Spielberg's big-budget rumpus "Ready Player One" to the far more intimate and indie-minded "Sound of Metal."
In what might be her best work to date, Cooke stars in Darius Marder's Oscar-winning drama as a singer whose drummer boyfriend (Riz Ahmed) is dealing with rapidly encroaching deafness. Cooke could've easily been relegated to a stand-by-your-wounded-man role in "Sound of Metal," but she branches out and, via Marder and Abraham Marder's screenplay (and a story co-credited to Derek Cianfrance), locates the sadness in a woman trying to save the person she cares about more than virtually anyone else in the world. Unfortunately, as the film progresses, it becomes clear that her character no longer serves a function in her lover's life. It's a painful thing to watch, but they're on different journeys now, and while healing is entirely possible, they just can't heal together.
Cooke has never been better, but she's still one plum role away from transcendence. I can't wait to see how that plays out.