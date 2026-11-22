Apple TV's offbeat spy thriller "Slow Horses" just completed its sixth season this past October, and it won't be calling its quits anytime soon, having since been renewed for several more seasons. The vast majority of critics and fans believe the show hasn't lost a step (even with the departure of original head writer Will Smith at the end of Season 5), and its Mick Herron-penned source material still has meat on the bone. Thus, "Slow Horses" will likely run as long as Gary Oldman wants to keep chopping and literally stinking it up as Slough House chief Jackson Lamb.

The narrative arc of "Slow Horses" Season 6 was particularly gripping, as its team of misfit spies found themselves being unceremoniously liquidated. Lamb can't protect his operatives, so they're all forced to go into hiding. It's a perilous state of play for River Cartwright (Jack Lowden), the series' underdog protagonist who shows flashes of Lamb's spycraft expertise but can't quite put it all together. He needs help, and he receives it from seemingly beyond the grave when Olivia Cooke's agent Sidonie "Sid" Baker turns up in River's grandfather's house.

Sid was presumed dead in Season 1, but she's back in action in Season 6, and she throws a charge into the proceedings as the romantic spark between her and River threatens to burst into a white-hot flame. We should expect nothing less from Cooke because she's been superb throughout his career, and that extends to her crucial role in Darius Marder's 2020 critical darling "Sound of Metal."