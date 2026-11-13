Johnny Depp's Ebenezer Features One Character Most Adaptations Usually Cut

In "Ebenezer" as in "A Christmas Carol," Scrooge is reunited with his sister during his trip through his earlier years, courtesy of the Ghost of Christmas Past (Andrea Riseborough). As in Dickens' novella, the sister is a fairly beatific figure, a protector of the bullied (and, it's heavily implied, abused by their father) Scrooge. In the film, screenwriter Nathaniel Halpern has renamed the sister from Fan to Molly (for what reason, only he knows), played by Rose Williams.

On the one hand, one wonders why so many adaptations mess around with the character, considering how important she is to Scrooge's nephew, Fred (Sam Claflin). She's literally his mother, and the idea of Scrooge shunning Fred due to his discomfort over the untimely death of his beloved sister is a good source of dramatic tension.

Yet on the other hand, it's likely that most adaptations either reconfigure or leave the sister out because her presence exists to humanize Scrooge in a way that some adaptations would rather not deal with. The sister and her fleshing out of Scrooge's origin story, as it were, forces the character to be more nuanced. Of course, most intelligent audience members should be able to understand that a young victim turned adult monster doesn't mean his misdeeds are automatically forgiven, yet those who think of "A Christmas Carol" primarily as a story for young children might.

In any case, "Ebenezer" corrects this error too far the other way, adding to it some other odd changes which make Scrooge a little too sympathetic. At least director Ti West and company don't let him completely off the hook, either, but it's too bad that the sister is re-included in the film for little more reason than as a character witness.

"Ebenezer" is in theaters now.