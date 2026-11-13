Johnny Depp's Ebenezer Makes An Alarming Change To The Story Of A Christmas Carol

Spoilers for "Ebenezer" follow.

When the ads and pre-release buzz articles began running for "Ebenezer," the new film directed by Ti West and starring Johnny Depp as Scrooge, the campaign promised that the movie would present Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" as you'd never seen it before. Yet, now that the film has released and folks (including yours truly) have screened it, it turns out "Ebenezer" is unsurprisingly more or less the same "A Christmas Carol" we all know well. The movie liberally copy-and-pastes whole swathes of Dickens' text into the script, with writer Nathaniel Halpern even bothering to include the novella's separation into five staves. However, it seems there's some larger artistic liberty wiggle room in that "more or less the same" than might appear at first glance.

When West spoke to Entertainment Weekly back in August, he detailed what made Depp's Ebenezer different than previous adaptations. Amidst talking up things like Depp's "musicality" as a performer, West also explained how his film would present Scrooge in a more both sides-y manner: "As [Depp's] Scrooge cuts someone down verbally or as he makes a financial point or withdraws, you do understand why he's doing it." That offhand mention of "a financial point" baffled many of us when we first read it, as it certainly did sound like a deviation from Dickens.

Was this Scrooge going to be portrayed as a genius businessman? Instead, the changes "Ebenezer" makes to Scrooge and Dickens' story are of a smaller nature. They involve portraying a couple small supporting characters as outright villains, thereby giving Scrooge a justification for his misanthropy. The changes may be merely tweaks, yet their larger implications are alarming, especially for a film which doesn't feel able to support them.