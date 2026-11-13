Marvel Officially Confirms Sam Wilson's Avengers Roster In Doomsday

It hasn't been an easy time for Marvel Studios of late, but if anyone can get the franchise back on track, it's surely the Avengers (well, them and the box office behemoth that was "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"). "Avengers: Doomsday" is almost upon us, but the titular roster looks a lot different in 2026 than it did when "The Avengers" debuted back in 2012. Now, Marvel has officially confirmed who will stand beside Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Captain America in the upcoming team-up movie.

Marvel Studios announced the full "Doomsday" cast some time ago, but there's been some confusion about who counts as an Avenger, ever since the tumultuous events of "Captain America: Civil War." More recently, we've had "Thunderbolts*," which ended with Florence Pugh's Yelena Bolova/Black Widow leading a newly-christened "New Avengers" team. Now, "Doomsday" is bringing together the 20th Century Fox-era X-Men, the aforementioned New Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, and the Avengers proper to take on Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom. So, who is still considered part of the official Avengers roster?

In Empire's issue on the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, we finally get a concrete answer. It seems Sam Wilson will lead an Avengers team made up of himself, Joaquin Torres/Falcon (Danny Ramirez), Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Shang-Chi. (Simu Liu), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth). The trailers have sort of confirmed as much, but it's nice to get some official clarification.