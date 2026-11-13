Ryan Phillippe's Two-Part Action Thrillers Have Been A Paramount+ Streaming Hit For Weeks

2026 has been full of truly great movies, but sometimes it's nice to turn off the old noggin and enjoy some all-out action. Paramount+ has seemingly cracked the code on that one, with a two-part survival action thriller that has been dominating the streamer's charts for weeks now. "One Mile: Chapter One" and "One Mile: Chapter Two" star Ryan Phillipe as an ex-soldier who raises hell after his daughter is kidnapped by a wood-dwelling survivalist militia. It's good old-fashioned action nonsense, and Paramount+ subscribers seemingly can't get enough.

All you really need to know to understand what you're getting with the "One Mile" movies is a single line from Phillipe: "These guys don't know it yet, but they messed with the wrong dad." That's it. The movie is a guy unleashing his dad rage on a bunch of bad guys who took his daughter. The films are basically "Taken" in a forest.

But clearly there's something more to "One Mile" than your average B-movie actioner. After receiving a digital release back in February 2026, the films hit Paramount+ on October 1, 2026 and have been holding strong in the most-watched charts ever since. In fact, this has to be one of the strongest streaming runs of any release this year. Per viewership tracker FlixPatrol, "One Mile: Chapter One" and its sequel have now been in the Paramount+ movie rankings in the United States for 42 days apiece.