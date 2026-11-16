36 Years Later, Home Alone's Best Line Is Still The Funniest Christmas Movie Quote Ever
"Home Alone," as directed by Chris Columbus (who later kicked off the "Harry Potter" movie franchise), is an undisputed Christmas comedy classic. But while there are definitely yuletide themes of appreciating your family, the film also has a mean streak several miles wide.
If you've somehow never seen it, "Home Alone" follows eight-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) after his large family accidentally leaves him at home in Chicago while running late for a Christmas vacation flight to Paris. Kevin, whose family either ignores or bullies him, at first relishes being alone before coming to miss his relatives. Meanwhile, two burglars, the "Wet Bandits" Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern), plan to rob the McCallister house. Thus, in the third act, Kevin fills his home with comical but extremely painful booby traps. (The Wet Bandits' physical misfortune is the closest filmmaking has come to recreating "Looney Tunes" slapstick in purely live-action.)
"Home Alone" was the second highest grossing film of 1990 behind "Ghost," but it received only decent reviews overall. To this day, the movie has a positive but unimpressive rating of 66% positive on Rotten Tomatoes and a similar 63% on Metacritic. Roger Ebert gave the film 2.5/4 stars in his contemporary review, praising Culkin's charm but criticizing the Wet Bandits' subplot.
"[Because] all plausibility is gone, we sit back, detached, to watch stunt men and special effects guys take over a movie that promised to be the kind of story audiences could identify with," Ebert wrote. Yet, for most others, that implausibility is what makes "Home Alone" so funny.
Quote of the Day from Home Alone
As part of Kevin's new freedom, he watches grown-up movies like the fictional black and white gangster film "Angels with Filthy Souls." The movie shows one scene where a gangster named Johnny (Ralph Foody) refuses to pay another criminal, Snakes (Michael Guido), and then shoots Snakes with a Tommy gun.
"I'm gonna give you to the count of 10 to get your ugly, yella, no-good keister off my property, before I pump your guts full of lead!" Johnny declares, skipping straight from two to 10. "Keep the change, ya filthy animal," Johnny declares as Kevin covers his eyes and shuts off the movie.
Kevin later plays a cruel trick on an unsuspecting pizza boy (D. Danny Warhol) by carefully pausing and fast forwarding/rewinding the movie at the right moments from inside the house. ("What money?" Johnny asks Snakes. "Well, you have to pay for your pizza, sir," the delivery boy explains.) Later, when Marv comes snooping around the house, Kevin lets the scene play out in full to make him think he wandered into a gang deal that turned deadly. This time, Kevin uses firecrackers to simulate the sound of gunfire and also mouths Johnny's "Keep the change, ya filthy animal."
"Home Alone 2" repeated the gag with a sequel, "Angels with Even Filthier Souls," where Johnny guns down his girlfriend (Clare Hoak) for supposedly sleeping around behind his back. There, it's arguably even funnier because it's a Plaza Hotel concierge (the much-missed Tim Curry) reacting to the prank and ultimately concluding, "There's an insane guest with a gun!" Some would argue that "Home Alone 2" is even better than its predecessor, and "Angels with Even Filthier Souls" is definitely a case where going bigger proved better.
Other memorable quotes from Home Alone
- "You can be too old for a lot of things, but you're never too old to be afraid." — Old Man Marley
- "All kids. No parents. Probably a fancy orphanage." — Harry Lime
- "You're what the French call 'les incompetents.'" — Linnie McCallister
- "Look what you did, you little jerk!" — Uncle Frank McCallister
- "I made my family disappear." — Kevin McCallister
- "Ma'am, I'm eight years old. You think I would be here alone? I don't think so." — Kevin McCallister
- "If it makes you feel any better, I forgot my reading glasses." — Uncle Frank McCallister
- "Harry, it's our calling card! All the great ones leave their mark. We're the wet bandits!" — Marv Murchins
- "I think we're getting scammed by a kindergartener." — Harry Lime
- "How can you give Kris Kringle a parking ticket on Christmas Eve? What's next, rabies shots for the Easter Bunny?" — Santa actor
- "This is my house. I have to defend it." — Kevin McCallister
- "This is Christmas! The season of perpetual hope! And I don't care if I have to get out on your runway and hitchhike! If it costs me everything I own, if I have to sell my soul to the devil himself, I am going to get home to my son." — Kate McCallister
- "A lovely cheese pizza, just for me." — Kevin McCallister