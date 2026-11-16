"Home Alone," as directed by Chris Columbus (who later kicked off the "Harry Potter" movie franchise), is an undisputed Christmas comedy classic. But while there are definitely yuletide themes of appreciating your family, the film also has a mean streak several miles wide.

If you've somehow never seen it, "Home Alone" follows eight-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) after his large family accidentally leaves him at home in Chicago while running late for a Christmas vacation flight to Paris. Kevin, whose family either ignores or bullies him, at first relishes being alone before coming to miss his relatives. Meanwhile, two burglars, the "Wet Bandits" Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern), plan to rob the McCallister house. Thus, in the third act, Kevin fills his home with comical but extremely painful booby traps. (The Wet Bandits' physical misfortune is the closest filmmaking has come to recreating "Looney Tunes" slapstick in purely live-action.)

"Home Alone" was the second highest grossing film of 1990 behind "Ghost," but it received only decent reviews overall. To this day, the movie has a positive but unimpressive rating of 66% positive on Rotten Tomatoes and a similar 63% on Metacritic. Roger Ebert gave the film 2.5/4 stars in his contemporary review, praising Culkin's charm but criticizing the Wet Bandits' subplot.

"[Because] all plausibility is gone, we sit back, detached, to watch stunt men and special effects guys take over a movie that promised to be the kind of story audiences could identify with," Ebert wrote. Yet, for most others, that implausibility is what makes "Home Alone" so funny.