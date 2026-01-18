Macaulay Culkin's Home Alone Experience Influenced Harry Potter's Casting

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In terms of turning child actors into stars, few directors have a track record quite like Chris Columbus. He helped make Macaulay Culkin into a downright sensation when he helmed "Home Alone," a defining hit of the '90s. Columbus is also the man responsible for getting the "Harry Potter" franchise off the ground, directing the first two movies, "The Sorcerer's Stone" and "Chamber of Secrets." Therefore, he also helped make stars out of Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger).

It's hard to argue with the results; "The Sorcerer's Stone" made $975 million at the box office and jump-started a multi-billion-dollar franchise. Columbus was keenly aware of what the movie's would do for Radcliffe and his castmates. What happened with Culkin on "Home Alone" and in the aftermath directly influenced how he went about handling the casting process on "Harry Potter."

"We went from shooting 'Home Alone' 1 [where] nobody cared, but in the course of a year, Macaulay Culkin became a huge star, and that was unexpected," Columbus shared in the documentary "Child Star" (via Entertainment Weekly). "It's not like Harry Potter, where you know that it may be extraordinarily successful."

Indeed, J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" book series had already become a global sensation. As long as Columbus did his job, it was a star-making opportunity. The director understood that this meant big things not just for an actor like Radcliffe, but everyone else in his circle. As Columbus explained...