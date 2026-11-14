5 Times Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard Proved He Was Star Trek's Greatest Captain

The late, great Patrick Stewart brought Captain Picard to life. The captain of the USS Enterprise-D on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was, on the page, a resolute and principled character, meant to resemble Horatio Hornblower, a note that show creator Gene Roddenberry gave to Stewart during the show's development. Stewart, however — a classically trained actor – drew on several classical and personal sources to properly create Picard, including Hornblower, Shakespeare's King Henry IV, and one Regimental Sergeant Major Alfred Stewart, Patrick's stern and glowering father.

The character emerged not just as stern and authoritative, but also possessed of deeply held values and very, very high standards. Picard feels like the college professor you hope to never disappoint. He's not fatherly, but he can be kind. He knows how to make good decisions quickly, but is always careful to listen to input from his crew. He trusts the experts around him, and rarely suffers a crisis of confidence. He may be aloof, but that aids his command style; Picard attracts respect through his almost unshakable competence. If you are in any position of authority — from a government official to an assistant manager at a Sephora — you can look to Captain Picard for inspiration.

All of the above qualities make Picard a great captain of a giant space-faring vehicle. There were, however, several times when the already stalwart captain went above and beyond and proved that his command skills were not merely excellent, but exemplary. Picard would go to bat for his crew, stand up for his principles, and even push himself beyond his comfort zone to ensure he was being the best commander he knew how to be.

The five following examples prove that Picard is greatest captain in "Star Trek."