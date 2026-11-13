Doctor Who Star Peter Capaldi Knows How To Save The Struggling Sci-Fi Series

As "Doctor Who" fans (aka Whovians) are no doubt aware, the show is in a bit of a bind. Since its debut way back in 1963, the series has sustained itself with a clever sci-fi concept that has allowed multiple actors to canonically play the title role of the Doctor. The character, you see, is a time-traveling alien known as a Time Lord, and when they die, they're able to regenerate into a new person. Each time the Doctor regenerates, their personality changes a bit, although they still have the same memories, intellect, and enthusiasm

Unfortunately, after running for so long, "Doctor Who" has developed a bad habit of falling back on stale tropes. A Whovian friend of mine has agreed that "Doctor Who" is in a bad place right now, and the franchise's future is uncertain in the wake of Disney ending its partnership with the show due to its relatively low viewership. As my friend put it, the series is, indeed, in a "tepid" place, and no one knows where it will go moving forward.

Peter Capaldi, however, has some suggestions. The actor, who played the Twelfth Doctor from 2014 to 2017, shared his ideas during his recent appearance on the "Half the Picture" podcast, explaining that he thinks the show needs to get back to basics. He added that it would do well to reorient itself by returning to its lower budgeted origins and tapping back into the shoddy charms of its earliest days.