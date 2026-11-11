32 Years Later, The Santa Clause's Line On Believing Is Still The Greatest Christmas Quote

Ah, "The Santa Clause." The holiday classic where Tim Allen (making his leading man debut in a movie) accidentally murders Jolly Old Saint Nick, featuring a title that tricked an entire generation into misspelling "Santa Claus." In the 1994 film (which ended up having to cut a risque joke), Allen plays Scott Calvin (Get it? His name has the same initials as SANTA CLAUS!), a divorced, work-obsessed marketing exec spending the holidays with his son, Charlie (Eric Lloyd).

Christmas Eve rolls around, and when the real Santa accidentally falls off Scott's roof and dies, Scott is forced to become the new Santa. Scott doesn't like this idea, especially when he starts growing a magical beard and a magical fat belly. It doesn't help that everyone around him — except Charlie — thinks he's gone insane. The film then unfolds over a year leading up to the following Christmas, where Scott has to come to terms with his new career.

Will Scott learn to be a better father, embrace the Christmas spirit, and thrive as the new Santa Claus? Of course he will, and then they'll make a string of sequels (and a streaming TV series reboot as well)! Happy holidays!