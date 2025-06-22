Why Disney Had To Cut A Controversial Scene From The Santa Clause

Calvin, of course, was being flippant. The Crewson character wasn't a professional phone sex operator nor any other kind of sex worker. Calvin tapped into the sitgmas about sex work, projecting them onto his ex. It would have been fun if Crewson shot back at Calvin that sex work is work.

The 1-800-SPANK-ME line, according to the Sentinel, cost between $2.50 and $4.99 per minute, and at least one curious 10-year-old — unsupervised — cost their parents about $400 in phone bills by calling it. "The Santa Clause" came out on home video in 1995, with incidents peaking in 1996. Disney was flooded with complaints, of course, and the company was quick to take care of the problem. It offered to buy 1-800-SPANK-ME with the explicit purpose of disconnecting the line. Sadly, that effort was not successful. If the studio had been clever, it would have bought the line and connected it to the voice of Santa, who would imply that those calling it are being naughty.

It was revealed in a 1997 Seattle Times article that incidents were continuing. In order to take care of the problem, Disney eventually realized the scene just had to be cut out of the movie altogether. As such, when "The Santa Clause" hit DVD in 1999, the Mouse House removed the SPANK-ME joke entirely, avoiding any future headaches. In the years since then, kids have no longer been privy to a very real phone sex line. Perhaps it's for the better. Although, thanks to the internet, that scene has been preserved in perpetuity. (No legal action was taken.)

Clearly, though, the SPANK-ME line was not a deliberate ad for the phone sex line on the part of Allen and the film's screenwriters. Indeed, the line felt like an ad-lib. It was just a coincidence that there was a real 1-800-SPANK-ME in operation.

For the curious: Yes, it seems that 1-800-SPANK-ME is very much still in operation. Of course, you already dialed the number out of curiosity, didn't you?